New films, books and translations arrive: Shakespeare, the most current of the classical authors – Télam

Writer William Shakespeare.

One of the characteristics of classical authors is their constant updating, the ease with which they read their themes from time to time, the imperishable vigor of the plots: all these variables come together in William Shakespeare, the English playwright who died 405 years ago and remains valid with a young, revitalized work, as evidenced by the edition of a new translation of “Romeo and Juliet”, the novel “Hamnet” – which Maggie O’Farrell wrote based on an episode in her life – and the film adaptation of “The tragedy of Macbeth “, by one of the Coen brothers.

Shakespeare He continues to be a central figure in today’s literary world, an author who reposition himself every year with translations of Argentine writers, with novels that arrive in the country with the playwright as the protagonist and with films that are premiered worldwide, updating and resignifying his most classic works. .

His themes: ehe contrary love, jealousy, power, madness can have been treated by any author throughout the history of literature. They form the core of that bundle of topics that cross the center of literature of all times and geographies. An Argentine soap opera from the eighties or a Turkish one from 2020 may have dealt with love or jealousy but is forgotten the next day; however, the framework and what Harold Bloom calls “the invention of the human” make the works of the author of “Macbeth” irreplaceable.

In line with this validity, these days a series of novelties related to the Shakespearean narrative circulate in Argentina, such as the novel “Hamnet” -a fragmentary biography in the key of fiction written by the Irish Maggie O’Farrell that arrives in the country of the hand of Libros del Asteroide-, while a translation of “Romeo and Juliet” has just been published by the writer Carlos Gamerro and published by the Interzona label.

In conversation with Tlam, the author of “The islands” and the recent “The cage of the onas” states that “in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Shakespeare invents the paradigm of romantic love, which replaces the previous one of courteous love, and is still in force (too current, thanks to Hollywood, soap operas and eternally repeated love songs) today. “

The writer Carlos Gamerro.

Gamero assures that by working on Shakespeare’s play it is possible to see how the English playwright also “invents the inner monologue, which teaches us to listen to the language of thought: Joyce, Virginia Woolf, Faulkner and of course Freud learn from it”. from “Harold Bloom and the Literary Canon”.

At the Interzona publishing house, the writer Edgardo scott translated an anthology of 45 “Sonnets” by Shakespeare. “Validity and Shakespeare seem synonymous. Who or who would be a better example? Today, in a workshop, talking about the scriptures that become too identical to themselves, and before the reasonable objection of who could avoid that, I came out naturally: Shakespeare “says the writer.

The writer Edgardo Scott.

“Shakespeare is so great, so diverse, so imperfect and for that very reason great that even managing to surpass what would be an achievement for any artist: having” his “stamp. From the harmony ship of the comedy ‘As you like’ to the invention of the representation of power and politics as we know them – and suffer – in ‘Macbeth’ or ‘Richard III’, from the hermetic wonder of their sonnets to the creation of characters like Falstaff, Iago, Ophelia or … Hamlet! ” , aim Scott.

For Gamerro, Shakespeare “invents a model of political literature where ideas are put to the test on stage and leaves the conclusions to the reader or the viewer: the most political line of his work, which goes from Richard III to Antony and Cleopatra.”

The writer and critic points out that the playwright carries out a permanent reflection and testing of Machiavelli’s ideas, in an arc that goes from moral rejection to acceptance ‘under protest’ of the logic of realpolitik; “And as we are still, in political theory and practice, discussing Machiavelli, Shakespeare’s work is one of the best ways to enter the political logic of the world today (as evidenced by, among so many other examples, the ‘loans ‘Shakespearean from’ House of Cards’), “he says.









“Perhaps the idea of ​​the subject and the idea of ​​the character come together in Shakespeare in an exact way that is still indecipherable for the culture. That is why we continue to read him, act, film, quote. The validity of his work is truly pure contemporaneity. His mystery is still intact “, analyzes Scott.

In his novel “Hamnet”, Maggie O’Farrell takes as its axis the life of the writer, but leaving him in the shadows to concentrate on his son Hamnet, who died in 1596 in Stratford for reasons that were not included in the official documents of the time. Four years later, his father wrote one of his most celebrated works and named it after him, making him immortal: “Hamlet.”

The Irish author adopts the most widespread version of the boy’s death: a deadly disease caused by the Black Death, which gives her novel a casual touch of topicality during the pandemic. However, the protagonist and heroine of “Hamnet” is Agnes (Anne Hathaway) the woman eight years older than Shakespeare, with whom he, at eighteen, would have been forced to marry after getting her pregnant.

The cinema has been another bastion that has long watered in the work of the author of “Othello”. To the countless film adaptations that have been made about his work and his figure, this year two new films are added. One about is “It’s All True,” a film directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh that revolves around Shakespeare’s last years of life and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The other cinematographic novelty is based on one of his works, “The Macbeth Tragedy” and will be Joel Coen’s first film without the participation of his brother Ethan, With which he filmed titles like “Fargo” or “The Big Lebowski”. It will star Frances McDormand (who also produced the film), Denzel Washington, and Corey Hawkins. The film will be released worldwide in theaters on December 25 of this year and from January it will be available on the Apple TV + platform.

Both Branagh’s film and O’Farrell’s novel recall Shakespeare’s dark feeling about the loss of Hamnet, his eleven-year-old son. The film proposes a play on words from the beginning: “All is true” – “Everything is true” – was an alternative title that was circulating at the time of the premiere of “Henry VIII”, at which time with a cannon the fire was set on fire. Globe theater, where all the works written by the author were staged. mourning the death of her son.

In Argentina, important projects have been carried out with the Shakespearean play: the collection “Shakespeare by writers” by Norma editorial, directed by Marcelo Cohen, who translated the complete work, with the participation of authors from different Spanish-speaking countries, or the Losada Editorial project, for which Pablo Ingberg made the effort to complete the canon, based on what was done by authors and translators of the stature by Pablo Neruda, Manuel Mujica Lainez, Cristina Pia and Idea Vilario, among others.

For GamerroShakespeare is always at the forefront: “If he had lived in the twentieth century his work would have put Marx’s ideas to the test,” he says. In this way, the critic maintains that the English author recovers all the previous theater and invents all the later theater: “it recreates the Greek tragedy, which I hardly knew, and the Latin comedy; it is Renaissance, baroque, romantic, absurd and existential; They are so flexible that they tolerate neo-classical and the most experimental avant-garde settings and their action can be transferred without loss to Feudal Japan, Latin America, and Equatorial Africa “, he indicates.

But also, according to Gamerro, “Shakespeare invents the cinema, because the cinematographic qualities of Shakespeare, so often pointed out, are actually Shakespearean qualities that the language of the cinema took from him”.

One of the issues of translations and updates is what is lost when changing from one language to another, not only in terms of language but also in time. For the author of “Facundo o Martn Fierro”, in practice, the linguistic distance is not that much: “even some contemporary works combine fragments of Shakespeare with others spoken in modern English, such as ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are dead’ by Tom Stoppard, or the film ‘My private world’ by Gus van Sant, where the taxi boys from Seattle say the dialogues of ‘Enrique IV’, and the jumps are barely noticeable “, he highlights.

The conclusion for Gamerro is clear: “Shakespeare’s works work even if we don’t follow them word for word, they work for any audience of any age, and in any language: they survive the worst translations. The good ones, of course, are overwhelming,” he closes.