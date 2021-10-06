Netflix: This movie that will make you CRY cost $ 15 million; you have to see her this october 6

In recent weeks, people often wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more frequently new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What’s new on the platform

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly working on bringing new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

A tape that will make you cry

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

At the beginning of October, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Wednesday night, accompanied by your loved ones; this series will fill you with strong emotions.

What is “Always the Same Day” about?

It is about the film “Always the same day”, which was directed by Lone Scherfig, under David Nicholls’ adaptation of his 2009 novel of the same name; It premiered in 2011 and is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix.









“Always the Same Day” is a British-American film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, which follows a moving love story with very realistic touches.

This film tells the story of Emma, ​​a character played by Anne Hathaway, and Dexter, a character played by Jim Sturgess, who meet on the day of her graduation from university in 1988, and since then she has shown herself as a working-class young woman. On the other hand, he is a rich young man who wants to do everything in life and not stay with the desire to have fulfilled it.

Starring Anne Hathaway

Since then, for 18 years every July 15 they stay to see each other to talk about their life and catch up, and in one of these outings they realize that during those years they had had their ideal love in front of them.

Everything begins to get complicated when on July 15, 1989, a year after meeting, Dexter supports Emma to move to London so that she can develop her career as a writer but when she does not achieve the desired success, Emma decides to start working as a waitress. in a Mexican restaurant in London, while Dexter travels the world, and has a life full of excesses.

His success reaches such a degree that he manages to be a presenter on a successful television show, and then he meets Emma again without any romantic relationship emerging between them.

It cost 15 million dollars

Little by little he shows us how Dexter and Emma are not compatible in different ideas they have about life, or future goals or aspirations.

One day Emma decides to break that pact with Dexter and have each one go their separate ways, so there will no longer be meetings every year to catch up on their lives.

Here we present the trailer of this production that lasts 108 minutes and that managed to be carried out with a budget of 15 million dollars, and that is now hosted on the audiovisual platform: