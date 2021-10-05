Movies about the history of Steve Jobs; where to stream

Digital Millennium

This October 5, they commemorate 10 years since the departure of the innovative genius and founder of Apple, Steve Jobs. That is why we recommend three films that you can see in streaming, from which you can learn more about its history.

The Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999)

“The achievements of the visionaries Steve Jobs and Bill Gates revolutionize the 20th century, and start the path that leads to the current state of the world of computing and informatics“says the synopsis of the film.

The film features performances by Noah Wyle (Steve Jobs), Anthony Michael Hall (Bill Gates) and Joey Slotnick (Steve Wozniak) under the direction of Martyn burke.

Where to see:

Jobs (2013)

“In 1976, Steve Jobs, who had stopped studying and had traveled to India, started a new project with his colleague Steve Wozniak. Both will revolutionize the world with the invention of the Apple computer, from the garage of Jobs’s parents“says the synopsis.

This film features Aston Kutcher (Steve Jobs), Josh Gad (Steve Wozniak), Dermot Mulroney (Mike Markkula) and Matthew Modine (John Sculley) in the cast, under the direction of Joshua Michael Stern.









Where to see:

Steve Jobs (2015)

“The life and career of ‘Apple’ co-founder Steve Jobs was marked by three product launches that revolutionized the computer industry: the launch of the legendary ‘Macintosh’, the NeXT and the iMac. Although Steve Jobs was considered a visionary in the world of computer technology, some of his ideas caused turbulence in his professional and personal life“, relates the synopsis.

The film features a cast consisting of Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs), Kate Winslet (Joanna Hoffman) Seth Rogen (Steve Wozniak) and Jeff Daniels (John Sculley), directed by Danny Boyle.

Where to see:

