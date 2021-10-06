Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Michael Bisping reveals what ruined his relationship with Conor McGregor

By Arjun Sethi
Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor were on good terms in their day, but the couple are no longer a couple. In a recent interaction with True Geordie, Bisping revealed what ruined his relationship with McGregor.

In 2016, Conor McGregor was apparently offered a role in a popular action movie with Vin Diesel. As he prepared for his rematch against Diaz at the time, McGregor wanted no distractions and turned down the offer.

When McGregor learned that Bisping later auditioned for a different role in the same movie, the Irishman apparently claimed that he had handed the role over to ‘The Count’ on a silver platter. Bisping didn’t take it very well. But all hell broke loose later that year when Michael Bisping selected Eddie Alvarez to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 205.

Conor mcgregor




«I just looked down on Twitter and got appropriate abuse from him, talking all kinds of shit … and that was it. I mean you talked shit, whatever, it’s fine. Good luck, but we are done, we are no longer partners.

Even though they are no longer friends, Michael Bisping respects Conor McGregor’s accomplishments within the Octagon.

While admitting that he no longer gets along with Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping insists that he doesn’t hate the Irishman either. He went on to praise McGregor for his “phenomenal” achievements in UFC , including becoming the first ever champion.


