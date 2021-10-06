MET Gala: 5 legendary and fabulous looks to dress up this Halloween

When Kim kardashian attended the MET Gala 2021 covered from head to toe in black cloth, the memes wrote themselves. its look avant-garde of Balenciaga is perfect to be recreated this Halloween: You just have to wrap yourself in black fabric and wear a pointed heel. Ready, you don’t need more! You don’t even have to think about makeup, just don’t forget about the high ponytail.

Rihanna’s ornamental dress

Rihanna at the MET Gala 2018. Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Rihanna won the MET Gala 2018. Dressed in a custom design by John galliano, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ embodied the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies’ with a papa look from Haute couture —Including a shiny hat. For this Halloween, channel your Bad gal Internal in a radiant dress and hat, then add a dramatic cape and a pair of sparkly heels for a red-carpet-worthy finish.









Zendaya and her fairy tale look

Zendaya at the 2019 MET Gala ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’. Getty Images

Everyone has dreamed of being a princess at some point in their life (or is it just me?) And now you can fulfill that dream by emulating the look from Zendaya on the 2019 MET Gala. Simply embody the magical essence of your design Tommy Hilfiger opting for a classic blue dress from Cinderella. Then add a clutch in the shape of a pumpkin carriage and a satin headband. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com