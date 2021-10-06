Max Awards 2021: The young man from Casco Viejo who posed in a skirt and heels on the red carpet at the MAX Awards, why not?

Glamor took over the Arriaga Theater on a magical night. The well-known faces of theater and dance raised the bar on the red carpet that preceded the Max gala, which was held again this Monday in the capital of Biscay in its XXVI edition. There was room for elegance. Many attendees dressed in rigorous black, such as the actresses Cayetana Guillén and Ane Pikaza or the dancer Lucía Lacarra. As for them, suits and blazers predominated … also dark and discreet. But some decided to get out of the ordinary by wearing checkered jackets or floral shirts. They all wore their best clothes, but if we have to choose a dress, it is Lewin Lerbours, the companion of Bilbao designer Alberto Etxebarrieta, the visible face of the Sinpatron brand. This 21-year-old posed with a bag, heels and a skirt, because it is his style, the way he usually dresses. He says that clothes are “genderless,” that there is no room for prejudice or scandals. Men in skirts, so what? Fashion is often liberating and an instrument of social advancement. An escape route to break stereotypes and the most archaic concept of masculinity.

Lewin Lerbours poses on the Arenal promenade.



Lewin, born in the Dominican Republic and living in Casco Viejo, took the risk and was right by wearing a gray satin skirt with an asymmetric cut and exaggerated waistband that he had designed himself. «Since I knew I was going to the gala, it was clear to me that this was going to be the main piece. I did not have time to make something for the occasion, so the only option was to pull the closet, “he explains with a laugh. He completed the look with a black shirt with white checks from the H&M firm that he had customized. She also wore a white Pimkie clutch and Zara platform ankle boots “from two collections ago.”

“I like to put on my make up”











She also prepped her face with highlighter, painted her lips with gloss and applied marked shadows to her eyes: black for the tear duct and a lighter one for the rest of the eyelid. «I like to put on makeup, I don’t need a special occasion to get ready. For me, every day is a good opportunity to feel handsome “, indicates this young man who, unintentionally, from the red carpet of the MAX awards has invited us to look at our wardrobe – and our body – from another point of view.

Yes, she puts on makeup, puts on high heels and dresses in skirts or dresses whenever she feels like it. Lewin thus demolishes “stale gender stereotypes”, as Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele once called them, enjoying an unapologetic fashion and showing the world that sexuality has nothing to do with tastes at the time To wear. “It’s the way I fight against society and show that clothes have no gender. It is not bad for a man to want to explore his femininity. Putting on what I want without thinking in which section it is pigeonholed makes me happy, ”he says. In this sense, the ‘blazers’, coats and platform shoes are its basic pieces. And in the field of accessories, he acknowledges that dark sunglasses “save his life.” “The bigger the better,” he points out.

Since childhood, he has had a strong predilection for fashion and today he is trying to carve out a career in the industry. After having obtained a degree in Dressmaking and Fashion Technician from Kooperativa Peñascal, Lewin is studying for a higher degree in pattern making at the CIFP Nicolas Larburu LHII in Barakaldo. In the future, she would like to be able to work as a stylist and offer clients her own designs. He is aware that finding a place in this sector is complicated, but there his risky looks play a fundamental role. “I never know where I am going to find a talent scout, so I am even cute to buy bread,” he says between laughter.

Other men who challenge gender stereotypes



Lewin is part of a small group of men (increasingly larger) who have set out to challenge gender stereotypes and dilute this barrier. Let’s remember. It is headed by artist Harry Styles, who posed in a Gucci dress late last year for the American edition of Vogue. He is followed by Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer living in Germany who has been wearing garments traditionally associated with the female wardrobe for four years. Joining this list is Aritz Larrabe, a 21-year-old from Bilbao, who dresses in skirts and shares a wardrobe with his mother. «Why do we have to gender garments? It seems ridiculous and super retrograde to me, ”he confessed to Bizkaia Dmoda. They are also encouraged by the bags from the women’s section. A trend that the Hollywood star Ansel Elgort is leading, but which has also been joined by well-known faces such as Hugh Jackman, Ashton Kutcher or Zac Efron. We are facing a paradigm shift, but Lewin acknowledges that “unfortunately there is still a lot to do.” “It is impossible to feel free if they look at you and judge you,” he laments.