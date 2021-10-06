Mauro Morandi, who lived alone on a desert island, returns to civilization

Is he Nufrago Tom Hanks in real life. His name is Mauro morandi and, in fact, he is already known as the “Robinson Crusoe of Italy”. His adventure began 33 years ago, when he became the only soul that inhabited the island of Budelli, north of Sardinia. However, he has not been slow to put an end to his adventure: “I’m fed up,” he says. Now, at 82, he has moved to the island of La Maddalena.





Mauro Morandi, the Robinson Crusoe of Italy

According to the CNN, Morandi’s story on the island of Budelli began when the authorities began to mobilize to turn the place into an environmental observatory. That’s when he decided to settle there, living for more than three decades in a stone cabin on the shores of the island. “I am living proof that a new second life is possibleYou can always start over, even if you are over 80, “he declares in the middle.” There are other things you can experience, a whole new world. “









Relying on his pension as a teacher, he has been able to buy an apartment and rediscover “the pleasure of living a good life and enjoying everyday comforts.” However, the change has been radical: apart from the comfort of modern life, now you have to get used to the noise of traffic or interpersonal relationships. “It is true that I can no longer enjoy the solitude of the island, but my life has taken a new turn, focused on communicating with others and being close to other people,” he reflects.

Accompanied by an ex-girlfriend from his youth, Morandi now returns to enjoy the “taste of life”. At home, he has a double bed, a shower and a whole string of books to enjoy, everything that he lacked on his beloved island of Budelli. Although this new atmosphere is very different, he tells how he continues to lead a simple life: “In the morning I go down to Cala Gavetta to buy fresh fish from the net. After several years I can enjoy fish again. He didn’t have a boat on the island, so he couldn’t fish. Furthermore, the food was scarce and limited. I always had to wait for people to bring me groceries and if they couldn’t come, I had to do something with what I had, “he explains.

Supported by a virtual community who followed his adventures in Budelli step by step, the truth is that on his return to civilization he has also found a very pleasant welcome: “I was worried that they would not give me a warm welcome. I am happy that not everyone hates me, only those who were jealous of the life he led in Budelli. Many love me and come to take pictures with me“.