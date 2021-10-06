Matt Damon turned down James Cameron’s Avatar, the highest grossing film

Do you feel that on any occasion you have made a mistake and have let go of a great opportunity? It seems that something similar happened to the American actor Matt Damon, who turned James Cameron down for the 10 percent of the top grossing movie in history: Avatar.

During the last Cannes Film Festival, the actor remembered for movies like ‘Jason Bourne ‘,’ In Search of Destiny ‘,’ A Matter of Blood ‘or’ Rescue Mission ‘ told an anecdote in which ‘lost’ an amount that would be counted at a couple hundred million dollars for not accepting the film.

“They offered me a small movie called Avatar. I rejected her and I will remain in history as that person because James Cameron called me … offered me 10 percent … Oh my gosh … of Avatar“said the actor laughing.

‘Avatar‘was, for many years, the movie that has raised the most money at the box office, they took away the podium but it returned. According to some of the latest reported data, ‘Avatar ‘adds 2 thousand 798 million dollars collected at the box office after its re-release in theaters in China at the beginning of the year. With that, they surpassed Avengers: Endgame, a film that adds close to 2,790 million and that he had taken the kingship from them for almost a couple of years.

That is, according to these figures and if Damon himself had lent himself to participate in ‘Avatar’, he himself would have already raised about 279 million dollars (about 5.7 billion pesos)… a not inconsiderable sum for anyone, even for the already recognized Matt Damon.









The actor knows what was in his hands and it slipped out of him without even taking into account the great impact it would have on him, his career, his pocket, and of course, add James Cameron as one of the directors he has worked with.

"Now I would be a billionaire, "he said." I would have bought a rocket and would be in space." "I escaped the possibility of working with him (James Cameron), the next time I propose it, I will do it for free, "he added about the possibility of working with the prestigious director of 'Titanic'.

In addition to this role, He would also have rejected roles in productions such as’Minority Report ‘and’ Planet of the Apes’ by Tim Burton, as he had already committed to the launch of the trilogy ‘Bourne’ and ‘Ocean’s 11’, which ultimately contributed to his fame.

What would become of the actor today if he had accepted the role that Cameron offered him in ‘Avatar’? We do not know. What it does is that, anyway, the anecdote will remain in history, as if it had decided to do so, since the same film is already in the record books.

caov