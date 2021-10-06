Matt Damon and his collection of cars: Cadillac, Tesla …

We continue discovering garages of Hollywood stars, today that of Matt Damon. The American actor known for participating in some of the most important film sagas such as ‘Ocean’s’ or ‘Bourne’ is very clear about his tastes. It is simple and practical, and its car collection reflects it.

Cadillac Scalade

It was one of the first luxury SUVs on the market, and it triumphed because of its design and comfort. Currently there two engine versions available: a 6.2 V8 naturally aspirated with 420 hp of power, and a 3.0 DuraMax turbodiesel, six-cylinder in-line and 277 hp of power.

Tesla Roadster

The first-generation Tesla Roadster established global records. East 100% electric sports car It was the first to have a range of more than 320 kilometers and to achieve a maximum speed of more than 200 km / h. Currently, it offers an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds, a maximum speed of 400 km / h and an electric range of 1,000 kilometers.

Tesla Model S

In 2016, this model was presented by the company as the fastest vehicle in the world. It has the highest rating in terms of security and is a sales success inside and outside the United States. The Tesla Model S is capable of traveling more than 400 kilometers between charge and charge and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.7 seconds.









Mercedes

To have a fortune that is around 70 million eurosThe truth is that Matt Damon’s cars are nothing to write home about. One of the ones he usually uses to get around Los Angeles is this Mercedes, which costs about 90,000 euros.

Toyota cequoia

This oversized SUV is everything practicality. Its 32-valve DOHC V-8 engine can generate 381 hp of power. It has been recognized with the qualification of Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle III.