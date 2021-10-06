Marvel Studios will boost this character in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the most shocking films of 2022 in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and will feature great characters.

The story of Thor: Love and Thunder will be very complex as it has to start with the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) from Marvel studios next to Guardians of the Galaxy On some crazy cosmic adventure Then they will have to separate and the great villain will appear Gorr (Christian Bale). But in addition, they will show Earth events such as those that occur in New Asgard led by Valkyria (Tessa Thompson). What’s more Janes foster (Natalie Portman) You will receive the Mjölnir and the powers associated with this legendary weapon. Therefore, the plot will be spectacular with epic moments.

Among all those characters that we will see, in Marvel studios they want to show much more of Valkyria (Tessa Thompson), since they want it to be important for the future of the series. But in addition, they will introduce their love interest, an Asgardian whose name has not been revealed. But that will be interpreted by Vivian Tung, who is a famous Australian fashion designer. So on the one hand we will see how a nation has to lead, its personal relationships and also must deal with what Janes foster receive the powers of the God of Thunder, since that will happen just when the scientist is visiting New Asgard, located in Norway.









This is very common in the UCM.

If you look at the evolution of the characters in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, many of them like Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and now ValkyriaThey start out as fancy secondary characters who help or confront the heroes, then they gain relevance and over time they will star in their own series or movies. Even some like Falcon go up in status and it will be the new Captain America or Valkyria who went from elite troop to self-exile and is now the Queen of Asgard.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for the premiere, we can see the rest of the films of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform that can be accessed by following this link.