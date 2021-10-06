Mark Wahlberg’s most troubled brother became a prison after Mother Teresa’s visit

Jim Wahlberg, 56 years old, he is Executive Director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and has worked in the field of youth for almost thirty years. addiction recovery. He grew up in a culturally Catholic family with an alcoholic father in Boston, being the middle of nine children (his siblings include actors Mark and Donnie wahlberg). At age 8 he had his first drink, buoyed by a feeling of acceptance he got from the neighborhood’s older children. At age 11, he stole a wallet containing $ 50 and gave the money to “some hippies“They lived in the neighborhood in exchange for a liter of Budweiser and a pack of cigarettes.

He plunged into a life of drug and alcohol abuse and delinquency and ended up living on the streets when they kicked him out of the house. He was arrested for armed robbery at age 17 and sent to state prison. Step five years in a prison maximum security. Much of that time was spent isolated in the “hole”; He was later released but was arrested again and sent to prison a second time for stealing – ironically – from a policeman’s house.

During his stay in prison he befriended the prison chaplain, Father Jim Fratus, which had a great impact on his life. It was also during this period that the Mother Teresa He visited the jail and heard him say some words that changed his life. He received the sacrament of Confirmation while still in prison, and began to learn and embrace the Catholic faith.

Walberg got parole, got married, had three children and moved to Florida. He has shot several short films about addiction, such as What About the Kids and If Onland, and in 2020 he published his memoirs, The Great Jaleo. A Boston Street Boy’s Story of Addiction and Redemption [prologado por Jim Caviezel] and has a podcast, The Bottom Line.

Wahlberg is one of the featured speakers at the San José Summit, organized by the Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry, a virtual conference held these days (September 30 to October 3), where he will share his testimony and talk about Saint Joseph and the importance of priests. You recently spoke with Catholic World Report about his life and work, and about his participation in this Summit.

-Many people who have struggled with addiction or who have had a criminal life in the past are silent about their past. Why have you decided to share your story publicly?

-I have been a person in rehab and, as part of our journey, we share our experiences with others in rehab groups. This can help other people who have similar struggles, as can help them realize that recovery is possibleand. We are in an environment where we are all in the same boat.

»However, in recent years, the opioid epidemic has grown larger and larger. People are losing their relatives. This has had a great impact on me and I have felt a responsibility to reach out to a wider audience and speak frankly about what I have been through. I hope I can reach out to others with my rehabilitation story and help those who struggle to realize that they are not alone.

-If you could get into a time machine that sent you back to talk to a 10 or 12 year old Jim Wahlberg, what would you say to him? Or put another way, what advice would you give parents who have children with similar problems?

-When I remember my childhood, I see that in my house there was no great communication. When problems arose, no one sat down with me to talk about it. They yelled at me and punished me, and warned me that God would punish me for doing wrong.

That is not an approach parents should take. We have to tell our children that God loves them and that they will be forgiven by God if we seek that forgiveness.. God is merciful and kind, not mean, punishing and vindictive. As a child I believed in a cruel God. They took away the knowledge that God loved me and, for many years, they took away the possibility of having a relationship with Him.

-Based on your research, what do you think is the extent of the addiction problem in the United States? And what policies would you like society to adopt to address these problems?

– I believe that the addictions affect in some way to all the families of the United States. Answering this problem is a huge and complex question. I think we are seeing a lot generational mistakes; children are making the same mistakes as their parents.

Jim Walhberg with his brother, actor Mark Wahlberg.

»I believe that love and communication should be part of our response. I also think we have to get God into the issue. We live in a society that expels God. That is not a good plan; we need you more.

-In his podcast The Bottom Line he interviews ex-addicts. What have you learned doing this program?

-I have learned that no matter who you are or where you come from, addiction can be a problem. It does not discriminate. It doesn’t care how much money you have, what color you are, or what faith you practice. We need to educate young people about the dangers of addiction and give them a path to recovery if they already have problems.

»The opioid epidemic that we have lived through for the last ten years has hit this country hard. When I was a kid, there was a process you went through to get addicted. You started with a sip of alcohol, then you started smoking cigarettes, you switched to marijuana, and finally you started hard drugs. Today’s kids skip the preliminaries and start with the most dangerous drugs known to man. When you start with the worst drugs, where do you go?

-How important has your Catholic faith been to take you from where you were, a teenager with problems, to where you are today?

-It has been fundamental. There have been periods when I did not consume or drink, but I did not feel fulfilled. Those were times when I did not have a relationship with God. Take the trip that i took it would have been impossible without a relationship with God.

But for an addict, quitting is just the beginning. I have found that I may not consume or drink and still feel dissatisfied with life. However, through prayer and the practice of faith I have discovered that I am a more joyful person. True joy comes from serving God. It is not obtained from money or from owning things, but from a relationship with God.









-When you were in jail you met a wonderful chaplain. Mother Teresa also visited her prison. What impact did these encounters have on your life?

-The father Jim Fratus, who is now in heaven, was the first priest who approached me. He said, “I have a job opportunity for you. I need a chapel janitor.” I accepted, because I thought it would be a good opportunity to manipulate it. He smoked cigarettes so I got some. He had a phone, coffee, and a quiet space that I would have access to. I thought this job would be an opportunity to benefit me. But I found out that I also had a plan to take me to the foot of the Cross. I didn’t realize it at the time, as I was too busy thinking about manipulating him, but all the time he was manipulating me.

Mother Teresa (pictured with Ronald and Nancy Reagan) was in the United States several times. On June 4, 1988, he visited Jim Wahlberg’s jail and his life changed.

»When he told me that Mother Teresa was coming to visit the prison, I didn’t know who it was. It was a time in my life when I probably didn’t even know who the president was. Your visit turned out to be a profound experience in my life. They celebrated a mass for us and the Cardinal of Boston was there. He invited her to sit in an elegant chair next to him. She politely declined, stating that he preferred to kneel with the inmates.

»He spoke to us, but it was as if he spoke only to me. He said that God loved me and that Jesus had died on the cross for me. That I was not the crimes I had committed, nor a prison number, but a beloved son of God. I’ve never heard that before. Looking at her was like looking at the face of God. It was the most powerful and shocking day of my life.

»The next day I went to see Father Fratus and told him that I wanted to know more about this God that Mother Teresa was talking about. He smiled; that had been his plan all along. He prepared me for the sacrament of confirmation.

»Father Fratus was the one who led me to the foot of the Cross. It was my gateway to Christ. We married my wife Bennie and me and baptized our first child. Fate would have me assigned to the parish where I had bought my first home. It was an important part of my journey; like Mother Teresa, he too was the face of Christ for me.

-In the productive years that remain in your life, what do you hope to achieve?

-I hope to continue to be a useful and productive member of society, and to be a reflection of God’s love for others. I lead a simple life, trying to be at the service of others, and remain a faithful man.

-Your brothers have also struggled with some of the same problems. How are you doing today? Has anyone been as enthusiastic about your Catholic faith as you?

-They are all very well. We recently lost our mother, which, while hard for us, has brought us closer together.

“My brother Mark has spoken a lot about his Catholic faith. For the rest, I try to gently guide my family in that direction, sometimes with words, sometimes without. At the end of my mother’s life, when she was ill and we all gathered around her, I was able to introduce prayer as a tool to unite.

-Why did you want to participate in this Summit and what impact do you hope your testimony will have on those who listen to you?

-The father Donald calloway is one of the keynote speakers at the Summit. My wife and I read your 2020 book, Consecration to Saint Joseph, and we made the consecration together. While reading the book, I learned a lot about San José.

»As a young man, I had a troubled relationship with my father. She loved him, but she didn’t have a great relationship with him. She cared for her family, fed her nine children, but was not a role model in the Catholic faith. For him, faith was a tradition, but not something he really believed or practiced. The first communion was a reason for party, like a birthday, nothing more.

»Saint Joseph has become a spiritual father to me, someone who intercedes with God for me. I need all the tools I can get. I can also ask the Virgin and other saints for help. Joseph and the Saints have access to Jesus; what else do you need?

-As part of his participation in the Summit, he conducted an interview with Deacon Steve Greco, from Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry, in which they spoke about Saint Joseph and fatherhood. How do you think devoted parents can strengthen their families and help their children to avoid many of the mistakes that you speak of in your testimony?

-Today, in many families in the United States there is no parent present and this is a huge source of trouble. Boys need a strong male role model in their lives. Mothers can be amazing – my mother was a giant in my life – but boys also need a strong male influence. They need your guidance and your example. Homes where the father is present and practices the faith, goes to Mass and prays with his family, are much less likely to get their children into trouble. Our society has to re-realize the importance of parents.

Translated by Elena Faccia Serrano.