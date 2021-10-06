Marc Pilcher, the stylist of ‘The Bridgertons’, dies of Covid at age 53

Marc Pilcher, the head of hair and makeup for the first season of The Bridgertons, has died at 53 years of age from coronavirus, despite having received the complete vaccination schedule and without having any previous known pathology. The British stylist won the first Emmy Award on September 11 thanks to the hit Netflix series. The cast of The Bridgertons is in the middle of filming the second season, however there have been many actors who have wanted to say goodbye to Pilcher, like Shonda Rimes, the creator of the fiction. “I will always be amazed by the amazing hair and makeup styling job she did in The Bridgertons. My heart goes out to his loved ones because we lost him too soon, “wrote Rimes.

The closest environment to the British stylist Marc Pilcher confirmed the death through a statement, in which they highlighted his professionalism: “He defied the limits and shaped creations never before made.” Just as he has also remembered his “glamorous, extravagant and transgressive” character. At 53, Marc Pilcher had a brilliant career, with titles such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Beauty and the Beast or the series Downton abbey. Works recognized by critics and that have earned him a Oscar nomination in 2019 for the film Mary, Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie. The stylist has worked alongside artists such as Ralph Fiennes, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Madonna and Helena Bonham Carter, among others.

