Marc Pilcher, Emmy winner for ‘Bridgerton’, dies of covid-19

(CNN) – Marc Pilcher, the award-winning hairstylist and makeup designer who won an Emmy for his work on the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” died of COVID-19 at age 53, weeks after winning the award.



Pilcher’s agency, Curtis Brown, confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday, referring to a statement given to Variety by friends and family.

According to the statement, Pilcher was doubly vaccinated and did not have any underlying health conditions. He underwent multiple covid-19 tests and tested negative to make the trip to the United States for the Emmy ceremony and return to the United Kingdom.

Shortly after returning, he fell ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend. He died this Sunday, according to Curtis Brown.

His death comes just a few weeks after he won an Emmy for “Best Period or Character Hair Salon” in September.

The renowned career of Marc Pilcher

Pilcher was known for his work on various stage shows, television shows, and movies.









He worked as a hairdresser and makeup artist on films such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “My week with Marilyn”, “The invisible woman” and “Young Victoria”.

He was nominated at the 2019 Academy Awards for his work on “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

“Bridgerton” actress Nicola Coughlan paid tribute to Pilcher on Instagram on Monday, calling the hairstylist and makeup artist “brilliant and visionary.”

“Marc was so passionate about his work and tremendously talented. Not a month ago he won his first Emmy Award. It’s a tragedy that he was taken so young when he had so much to do,” wrote Coughlan, who played Penelope Featherington in the Serie.

“Please use this also as a reminder that covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and put on your mask to protect yourself and others,” he added.

In her career in the film and television industry, Pilcher had worked with artists such as Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Shirley MacLaine, Ralph Fiennes, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon, Madonna, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Williams, Kristin Scott Thomas and Ian McKellen, their family said in the statement.