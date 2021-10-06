Luquitas Rodríguez: “Many people my age tell me that they joined the platform through my channel”

Credit: Fabián Uset

“It wasn’t that we turned on Twitch and every day there were 5,000 people watching us. Not even sticks. In fact, many kids who do the same as us left after an advent ”, he explains. Lucas Rodriguez (29) from his house, where he has his identifying orange wall in the background that shines in his live shows. The humorist, fan of Boca, son of cybers and Blockbusters, and now also a streamer. Its growth in recent months highlights it among national streamers and in the coming months, its live shows will be exclusive to the BooYah platform.

“We had been doing the iron. We made our videos on Instagram and people bought their tickets to see us at the theater ”, explains Lucas, who is part of the successful comedy duo Rodriguez Galati, where he works alongside Roberto Galati and Manuel Burak. Regarding the latter, he puts a full stop and has no qualms about differentiating the digital world from the real one. “It interests me that one does not eat the other. Not for a matter of pocket, but philosophical. Sit in a place, see something, inhabit a physical space. The other is great that it is, but sometimes it gives the illusion that it supplants the real thing. It seems a bit dangerous to me. Terminator: Rise of The Machines ”.

Despite his gaze, he makes it clear that he loves his Twitch channel where he has more than 200 thousand followers who he sees similar to him, something that does not happen in the theater because it is all more “homogeneous”. “Many people my age tell me that they joined the platform through my channel, so that is also good, because it means that in some way I am doing something for myself,” he explains.

Serious and concise with his words, far from the sober tone of his character on Twitch, the comedian understands that the fact that this is all his work is a major prize, but he makes it clear that “a viral does not feel so much like a laugh and a applause”. At 29, he analyzes the changes, both in society and in the creation of humorous content, and wonders what the “children of virtual comedy” will be like, something that, according to him, will be interesting to see in a decade. , when there are artists who make art only through a virtual medium.

Despite declaring himself as someone who does not consume Twitch due to lack of time, he affirms that there are many who make him laugh. Among them, Pimpeano stands out, whom he considers to be a comedian. He also adds Joaco Lopez and highlights the work they did. “It seems to me that what they formed and it is their creation is terrific. That I do well on Twitch today is because before Coscu, Pimpeano, Joaco, all of them did well. They came to a field and said “we are going to put a house here.” And that is appreciated, because in one of those little houses I live ”.

His walk in the streaming world led him to put his share of humor role playing as Daanniel Junior in Marbella Vice, the GTA V server in which important figures such as Ibai, AuronPlay, ElRubius, among others, also appear. “Thanks to the people of La Comarca: Goncho, Duende, Demente and Robert, obviously, we entered there. Makes me laugh. It’s crazy that there are people with so many arrivals and followers ”. However, he clarifies that he can only spend a couple of hours on the server, until he reaches a point where he “burns his head”.

His affinity with video games outside of streaming is another, since he declares himself a fan and considers them the art form of this century. “I finish work and I can start playing Death Stranding and then write something about it. It’s like a relationship with the movies ”. Along these lines, he acknowledges that he has problems with online multiplayer videogames, where he says he is not found due to the lack of narrative channels and highlights the work of Neil Druckmann, scriptwriter of Uncharted, or of Hideo Kojima with Death Stranding. “I feel that if I hung myself to play seven hours of Counter Strike and… it is like hanging to hit a ball against the wall without it falling. I like to start The Last of Us and come out in a different way, like Ellie does. But yes, in the Souls it happens ”.

Like much of the generation of the ’90s, Lucas began his walk in the world of video games with Internet cafes, where he says he has known GTA 3 and Counter Strike. “I remember that one morning we were playing, I don’t know if Age of Empires, and someone was saying that some planes shot down the twin towers. Look how unreal the situation of the towers was that my dad, who had taken me, understood that they were talking about the game. Later, in a local council, he saw that the towers were falling and said: “Ah, I was serious.”

Parallel to his time in cyber, Luquita remembers the Blockbusters, the defunct chain of video stores that helped his love for cinema flourish: “I reached the VHS generation where we went with my mother and rented two movies: one for me and another for her and her partner. Sometimes I would go to sleep and then I would watch the second one. It was my childhood cinema ”. Among the titles he chose, he puts those of “catastrophe cinema” above, and exemplifies with films such as Armaggedon or Godzilla.

His love for the cinema is great, to the point of having tattoos of Woody Allen and James Stewart, which is often confused with Perón. He runs Krakozhia, an analysis podcast together with critics Manuel Mamud and CriticoyCítrico. “The podcast is great because it has something nice, which is that it will never explode,” he says, while he says he understands that some may or may not agree with the proposals they have. When asked if he would like to work on film, he has no qualms about confirming his wish: “Hopefully at some point the proposal will come. The truth is that the cinema little by little… It is difficult. The door is getting smaller and smaller to start working on it. But at some point I think it’s going to come. I am 29 years old, I will continue in relation to the cinema and at some point, if my career continues, it will come ”.









On the other hand, its relationship with the streaming platforms for movies and series is not the best: “The reality is that most of the movies that I am interested in seeing, although it may sound snobbish, are a bit off the platforms. It is very rare to find something from 2000 backwards. You find something from 95 and it’s like finding a fossil ”.

The truth is that Lucas’s career is at a constant boiling point, something that can be seen both in the repercussion of Rodriguez Galati and in his Twitch channel, where in both he explodes with his humor. “The notion of being funny appeared in school, when I realized that he enjoys people laughing with my things,” he points out and later recalls “going to a barbecue and seeing that there is someone funny and saying:” I want to be that one. .

In this context, Lucas places Adam Sandler among his childhood favorites, a place that at the time was also occupied by Tinelli’s hidden chambers, which he saw “as a Himalayan of Comedy” in his first forays. “When I finished high school and to the toque I did a Stand up course, and it can be said that I started working in comedy without being a person who had finished studying and training. Not in the academic sense, but in a human sense ”.

He won a Martín Fierro Digital in the category of “Best Humorous Content” in 2019, but in counterpoint he remembers that when he started there was no Stand Up in Argentina as today and he remarks that he did not look at George Carlin or Seinfield. “When I started working, at 18, 19 years old, the first thing I saw of stand up were the VH1 specials, with Wainraich, Peto (Menahem) and others. That’s when I said, “I want to do this.” He openly makes it clear that he also prefers to see comedy in film format, such as Annie Hall, rather than Humanity, Ricky Gervais’ monologue.

Regarding his work with comedy, more specifically with Rodriguez Galati, Lucas is clear that the project does not “dress in something else” or “point the finger”. Thus, he points out that in the content they do not “teach how to live or think”, much less what position to take in relation to issues or situations of the moment. “It makes me proud that what is really sold inside is on the poster. And that later, someone can even take something else. That is the great value of the project we have with Rober ”.

The duo’s relationship with the public explodes in networks and they also feel it in the street. “You get on a bus and the bus driver says:” What are you doing, dad? You’re the one with the videos! ” That chabón does not watch Twitch and I like it because it is also part of reality. I don’t want everything to be for the people who live on the internet ”. When it comes to understanding and distinguishing his audience, he understands that they speak to people in their 30s, but that they also reach older people and younger people: “It surprises me more when it is someone very small, not so much the older ones. . It has happened to me that a little boy comes and hugs you as if he were hugging someone very important to him, someone 50 years old, that happens more ”.

Nowadays he is away from the theaters, which are closed due to health regulations. This has an immediate effect on his near future, which is affected by both Twitch and football, a world to which the creator of “The Theory” is very close. Despite having studied sports journalism at one point in his life, Luquita is very far from wanting to be a journalist because “he is not prepared” and because he feels close from a “playful” part, something that could be seen in his appearances on the Sin Nombre Program from TyC Sports.

This relationship with football has as its main protagonist Boca Juniors, the club of his loves: “It is my turn for this to happen at a time in my life in which I am half exposed in networks and others, and as a Boca fan it is my turn to many things come from the team and others ”. He also understands the moment that the club has in social networks, where it is all the rage, to the point of having streamers like Ibai who declared themselves fans: “Everything that is Boca in society has always caught my attention. It is a very big movement. Not only because of the people-related issue, but also from Boca there is an economic and other unavoidable apparatus, which also feeds that monster. I stay with the people ”.

His channel and football are linked hand in hand. In one of his broadcasts, he spoke about “The Theory”, which explains that Colombian players do not understand the magnitude of the game they are playing and leads them to carry out excessive actions. This tends to be a trend on Twitter every other weekend, something that exposes its link with the beautiful game and its arrival at the fans. Beyond his xeneize love, this month is going to be special for the comedian due to the America’s Cup. A recognized fan of the National Team, he says he is working together with CONMEBOL, the highest entity in South America, to produce content. “I will look at her as a fan. I am looking forward to it being better than the one in the previous edition. We are going to have a busy second half of the year with the America’s Cup, the Olympic Games and the Eurocup ”.

Another important point in its immediate future is its link with the BooYah platform. “It will be like with Twitch, but with a contract for a number of hours per month. The first few months we will have a window period where we will stream on Twitch and Booyah. Then we have 9 months of exclusivity with them. With Robert (Galati) we are happy because we were waiting for him. It’s going to be great ”. Seeing him in the esports world isn’t crazy either: “I’d like to. I’d love to. I have been called for things related to video games. Never for traditional sports, but I love the idea of ​​commenting on a sport ”.

