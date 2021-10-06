Love Life returns with new episodes to HBO Max

The anthology series allow viewers to enjoy a few stories just by watching the same fiction. Love life is a clear example of this. It is that the series created by Sam boyd premiered in 2020 its first season with Anna kendrick as the protagonist and now he will return with New episodes to HBO Max. Thats not all! There is good news for his fans: the cast is already confirmed and its launch is much closer than expected. Check out the preview here.

The first installment features 10 episodes of 30 minutes in which the history of Darby carter, a young woman who has just left university and who loves everything related to art, painting and photography. At 18, he moved to New York from Los Angeles, where he lives with his friends Mallory, Sara and Jim. In this way, each of the chapters exposes their experiences in the professional, love and friendship world.









A new season will come on October 28: on that date, HBO Max will premiere the first three episodes on its platform. Like its first part, Love life will have 10 chapters in total. In this sense, another three will be released on November 4th and the November 11th the outcome with the last four episodes will be known. And although it will have many points in common with the previous one, such as its setting in New York, the truth is that being an anthology series there will be a few changes in its leading roles.

William Jackson Harper, the actor nominated for Emmy, he will put himself in the shoes of Marcus watkis. It is about a man who leaves a relationship he had for many years with a woman and who, in this way, returns to the world of singles. And although he believed he had found the love of his life, the character is once again immersed in the search for romantic fulfillment.

Produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, this time the cast will consist of Jessica Williams, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Punkie Johnson, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock, Maya Kazan, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood. The characters from the first installment will also return in the new episodes, which will involve the return of Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune.