Lily-Rose Depp Joins The Weeknd On The Idol Series

Lily-Rose Depp To Join Upcoming HBO Drama The Idol, alongside popular singer-songwriter Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, according to Deadline. The move marks Depp’s first television credit, a medium his father Johnny Depp knows well, having appeared on four seasons of 21 Jump Street. Sam Levinson, the creator of the hit HBO series Euphoria, is also working on The Idol.

The Idol takes place in Los Angeles and will follow a pop singer who develops a romantic relationship with a charismatic club owner. However, he secretly harbors a second life, as he is the leader of a secret cult. HBO has not released an official word, but it is believed that Depp and The Weeknd will play the singer and the owner of the club, respectively.

Depp has built a pretty impressive resume over the years since 2014 with his feature film debut in Kevin Smith’s Tusk. He also appeared in Yoga Hosers, Planetarium, and The King. This year, he starred in Voyagers alongside Tye Sheridan and Fionn Whitehead. December will also see the release of Silent Night, where Depp plays a family member during a dark and wacky Christmas celebration.

The Weeknd made his acting debut in the Safdie Brothers thriller Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler. The Idol appears to be a much more engaging and exciting role for the singer, as he played a younger version of himself in Gems. He has appeared as a voice actor in several prominent adult animation shows, from Robot Chicken to American Dad (where he also played an exaggerated version of himself).

Given Levinson’s commitment to the second season of Euphoria, it will likely be a while until a first look at The Idol is revealed. @world