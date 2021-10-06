La Roca surprises a 102-year-old fan, on her birthday, dedicates a moving message

Actor and fighter Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The rock’ went viral after he shared a message on his social networks congratulating his biggest follower, who he refers to as ‘Grandma Grover’.

The gentle and moving act has been doing it ‘The rock’ since 2019, to the point that became an annual tradition, so this year’s congratulations were swift.

The first greeting occurred when the woman Jamie Klingler publicly asked ‘The rock’ to congratulate her grandmother on her 100th birthday, so that Dwayne Johnson pledged to do so on an annual basis.

The tender old lady, whose name is Marie Glover turned one more year of life last Sunday, October 3, date on which without fail Dwayne johnson He uploaded a video congratulating her and telling her how special it was for him to be able to do it one more year.









“When he turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today he is 102 years old and this has become one of my favorite activities. And he sang to me again !! !I wish I still had my grandmother, but I do! Enjoy your birthday! Love, your Rock “, wrote in networks ‘La Roca’ to accompany the video.

This is the moving message:

However, that was not all, since in the touching videotaped message that he sent ‘The rock’ He told ‘Grandma Grover’ that while he did not have a blood grandmother, he considered her as his grandmother.

But the reaction of the tender old lady grover was what really moved all the Internet users, because while listening to the message of his idol, I could not of so much emotion and you could even hear him saying how much he loves the actor Dwayne Johnson.