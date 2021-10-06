La Jornada – Billie Eilish will be the youngest soloist to participate in Glastonbury

London. 19-year-old pop singer Billie Eilish has broken numerous records in her short career. She will now become the youngest solo artist at the Glastonbury Festival when she takes the stage at that 2022 event.

Eilish teased the news Sunday on Instagram, posing as a Glastonbury hoodie in a photo titled 2022. Festival organizers confirmed on Monday that the American singer will perform on June 24.

“It feels like the perfect way for us to come back and I can’t wait!” Said organizer Emily Eavis.

The festival was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary last year, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year he hosted a five-hour live broadcast event with Coldplay and Damon Albarn, among others.

Eilish has taken the world by storm since she burst onto the scene in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes. ” Since then, the young singer has won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 after her set was updated from a John Peel stage space during the five-day music festival held in Somerset, south-west England.

Her name was recently boosted more in the headlines when she became the youngest star to write and record the James Bond theme song, which was released last month.









He was among the stars at the world premiere of the film Bond No time to die in London last week.