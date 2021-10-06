Kylie Jenner and the poor quality of her bikinis Kylie Swim | Fashion and Beauty

If it was not enough for her to be one of the members of the most millionaire families in the United States, Kylie jenner She has triumphed as the most successful young American businesswoman. In recent years, it has launched Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and Kylie swim, its new line of swimwear.

After her announcement, many of her fans ran to buy these sexy and brightly colored bikinis from the American celebrity until they sold out. However, it seems that this purchase has been expensive.

Disappointment in the networks

Many of his fans have been disappointed and have posted on Tik Tok the truth about these bikinis: their poor quality. One of them, Brianna renee (@briannaxrenee), has posted a video on Tik Tok where he shows that the bikini is made with a fine, almost transparent fabric, and its poor stitching.

Jessica Anderson (@tinytello), a Latin influencer and designer of a series of bikinis called 93 Play Street, has also joined in making her bad review on Tik Tok about a sexy yellow trikini from the young businesswoman Jenner. Here it is also shown that the quality of the garment is conspicuous by its absence, in addition to being a very small size with which everything can be seen.









There are already several national and international media, such as the North American magazine Cosmopolitan who has uploaded this Wednesday on her Instagram a video of the American businesswoman with one of her famous bikinis, which is echoing the news.

Kylieswim Pricing

The prices of the swimsuits of the line Kylieswim have a price that is between 40 and 80 dollars (35 to 70 euros). Bikini pieces, both top and bottom, cost $ 40 respectively. Sarongs are $ 45 (40 euros) and there are several summer and sexy colors, such as the mythical phosphor yellow, dark pink, light and dark orange. For that reason, the fans showed their dissatisfaction on social networks to portray that this brand leaves much to be desired.

For now, neither the American businesswoman nor the brand have spoken about it.