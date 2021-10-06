Keanu Reeves reveals details about John Wick 4

John Wick 3: Parabellum, released in 2019, showed us how the protagonist flees from the murderers that are part of this underworld. The end was left open for a sequel that will follow in the footsteps of this new revenge against the company that practically formed it, accompanied by Bowery King, played by Laurence Fishburne.

The expectations for John Wick: Chapter 4 are very high, as now we will have a declared war that promises a lot of violence and slaughter. Director Chad Stahelski will maintain command of the franchise and it must be remembered that he was a stunt, which helped a lot when filming the action scenes that now other films in the genre have tried to imitate.

Keanu reeves He has no trouble keeping up. Year after year, the actor commits himself to some other film of this type and never disappoints his work in this regard. The performer has been studying martial arts for years and works hard to avoid the use of a stunt double as much as possible. We will see him again as Neo in The Matrix: Resurrections shortly, but Reeves also feels very comfortable playing John Wick. In several interviews he has revealed that he will stay in the role as long as possible and until the public gets tired of him.









To prevent the audience from getting bored with new sequels, Keanu reeves you know you have to go the extra mile to keep delivering quality action scenes that are different from the many others seen on more generic films. This fourth part will feature the participation of Donnie Yen, one of the most recognized Asian actors in the world and protagonist of the Ip Man franchise, where he demonstrates his skills in martial arts. As explained long ago, Yen will play an old friend of Wick, but some believe that he could betray him at some point, which would give us a great melee fight scene.

Right now we are filming this crazy fight scene in traffic. So there are car crashes and gun confrontations.

The truth is that John Wick’s action scenes are not satisfied with showing just one thing, and they usually have the character dealing with several problems at once, shooting, running away, avoiding being run over, etc. At this point we still don’t know which characters are involved in this scene, but it is clear that it will be one of the high points of the story.

