Keanu Reeves gives the first details of the Netflix adaptation of BRZRKR

By Hasan Sheikh
Keanu Reeves is preparing with Netflix a series about the comic that he has been publishing on BOOM! Studios

Keanu reeves does not stop working. He is also lucky that everything, or almost everything, that he does turns out well. He recently wrote a comic for BOOM! Studios, BRZRKR and it seems to have worked quite well. In fact it is so much so that Netflix is ​​preparing a live action adaptation and an animated series. In an interview with Collider he explained some things about the animated series:

We are working with Netflix and so far everything has gone very well. They let us do our adult story, which is great. My idea is not to make a version traced to the one in the comic, but they will have things in common, of course the main character and certain rules, but we will take everything to other places. We are also talking to some animation companies to see how things are going.

I’m also looking for inspiration, there are some rules for the story, but I also want other authors to do their version of it. So I hope to create a metaverse where there are different storytellers with the same yardstick but exploring. We have hired Mattson Tomlin to work with the animation company.




