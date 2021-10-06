Katy Perry and her look worthy of a Renaissance painting

6/ 6

At the event, Katy revealed the versatility that sets her apart by becoming a presenter, then delighting the audience with a mini live performance. The best? It was the love that both she and Orlando Bloom they wasted on the red carpet and inside the event, looking so in love, seeing each other and smiling with complicity.

The British let it be seen that it is his biggest fan, by applauding him at all times, reaffirming that their relationship is strengthened day by day while they enjoy the presence of their daughter, Daisy dove bloom… who came into their lives a year ago, and according to Orlando, is almost identical to him. “Yeah when she was born I said ‘oh she’s a mini me’, luckily she has those blue Katy eyes, which was perfect, but then she started to look like my mom… “, he confessed in the program of Ellen Degeneres.

