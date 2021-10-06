Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Kalinka Fox is already preparing for Halloween with a cosplay of Hermione from Harry Potter

By Sonia Gupta
The cosplayer community has a great affection for the characters that appear in the movies on the big screen and one of the most beloved sagas of all time, is without a doubt Harry Potter, it still has many fans around the world.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the protagonist has been loved by a large number of fans, as well as other characters in the saga, so today the female character of Hermione will take a leading role, in a cosplay worthy of giving. welcome October and Halloween.

On this occasion, the beautiful enchantress, Hermione, makes the leap into real life, in a cosplay performed by the beautiful cosplayer model Kalinka Fox, who manages to enhance her beauty with all the charisma that the month of October and the Halloween festival present us .

The model made some publications on her official Instagram account, where you can see her characterization of Hermione in more detail, with an alternative outfit, curiously this could be the wardrobe with which the model will be characterized to celebrate Halloween.




Kalinka Fox has become an expert when it comes to Hermione cosplays, and in each of her characterizations she has managed to show the different aspects of the character played on the big screen by actress Emma Watson.

This time her cosplay is a riveting and decidedly guessed mix of makeup and hairstyle. “How to break up with someone: give him a sock and tell him that he is now a free elf,” the model wrote in her Instagram post, citing one of the most iconic Harry Potter scenes.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta
