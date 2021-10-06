Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Julia Roberts shows her white hair and that’s a good thing

By Sonia Gupta
Julia Roberts is right on trend with her natural strands

Coloring hair is no longer an obligation, and white hair is no longer a taboo. When you read these words, you have to smile a little: “Thank you”, you think to yourself. We knew that, of course, but there are often worlds between theory and practice. Because here, as in Hollywood, it was almost reprehensible to show oneself with a renewable approach.

Perhaps it is body positivity or the time of the pandemic (with the resulting closure of hairdressing salons) that made us love ourselves more, take care of ourselves and therefore also accept ourselves more.




In fact, more and more stars are doing without dyes and showing off their white (or gray, depending on) hair. To be seen among others with Letizia Ortiz, Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival and not to forget Sarah Jessica Parker, or as recently with Julia Roberts.

The actress was actually spotted by Page Six (and later by many Instagram profiles and fans) with her husband Daniel Moder (whom she has been married to for 19 years) in a super casual look with hair clips and slightly gray curls New York Upper East Side walked.

Like Carrie’s in “Sex and the City”, her hairstyle is characterized by very light shades that were created using the balayage technique and that harmonize perfectly with her regrowing, naturally gray hair. The important thing is to choose a cool shade of blonde that goes in the direction of ash and platinum.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.it.


