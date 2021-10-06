Joaquin Phoenix talks about the possible ‘Joker 2’ and leaves many doubts in the air

Joker became the rare bird par excellence in current DC superhero cinema, that’s right. The stalls were extremely aware of the premiere of Todd Phillips’ feature film due to the fever that Heath ledger with his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in The dark knightby Christopher Nolan. But the Joker that Joaqun Phoenix brought to life was very different, more focused on the human figure of the character than on the fantastic and terrifying one that is usually exploited in audiovisual products (in comics there is everything, of course).

This Joker Phillips became a real box office hit and won two Oscars: one for Best Original Score for Hildur gunadttir and, another, for best actor for the aforementioned Joaquin phoenix. In addition, although the tone was very different from the one we could see in that film starring Christian Bale, the audience was delighted to be able to know a more human, realistic and different side of Joker. A perspective closer to reality that made the character seem real because of the social and political situation in which the work is located.

Logically, and taking into account that these types of characters are “immortal” and always have new stories to tell, it was left up in the air. a possible sequel that has never been talked about too much. But Joaquin Phoenix, for The Playlist, brought the issue to the fore and clarified some doubts about the project:









“I mean, I don’t know. Since we were filming, we started to … you know, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and we could explore more. But as to whether we really will? I don’t know. “

The sequel is in the air

At the moment, as you can see, it is not known if there will be a sequel. No one from the team has made it clear if that is really going to take place, despite the fact that it seems that everyone wants that, both the public and those responsible for the film. It is also true that a sequel, taking into account that the 2019 film was closed almost perfectly, may be something unnecessary, but it would not hurt to explore Arthur Fleck a little more closely and see all its facets.

