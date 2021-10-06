Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie show off outfits to wear boots

We know that something will quickly set a trend when celebrities start to wear it constantly, this is the case of leather boots that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez have recently wore it.

Both artists are characterized by being women who set the tone in everything that becomes fashionable and is part of the trends.

Although they have completely different styles, there are always pieces or certain garments that can match and adapt to any style.

This was demonstrated with the leather boots, as both wore the versions that best suited their own styles.

Jennifer Lopez is known for wearing risky outfits, avant-garde and often striking, so it is not strange that they go for more dramatic options.

Conversely, Angelina Jolie is the queen of elegance and prefers to wear a balanced combination of classic and discreet garments.

This is how we could see it in the most recent looks of both celebrities, who decided to take the weekend to go for a walk and show a little of what their wardrobes represent.

Jennifer Lopez took her best look for a romantic date

Jennifer Lopez was caught with Ben Affleck on a romantic date in which she wore a black maxi dress with long sleeves and a slit on the left leg.









This revealed the black leather boots that reached above the knees and had a subtle crinkled effect.

The look was complemented with a black handbag, sunglasses and very striking gold earrings, as well as wearing straight hair with natural waves.

On the other hand, some images of Angelina Jolie on a walk with her twins Knox and Vivienne circulated on social networks and, although the date of these is unknown, the style is the ideal to look classic in 2021.

The famous woman wore a black maxi coat over a white dress and combined her outfit with high-heeled leather boots.

The style was complemented by a boxy bag, over-the-head glasses, and understated accessories.

Both celebrities demonstrated the versatility of leather boots and made it clear that they will be the ideal footwear to wear in the last months of the year.

In the autumn-winter season, these types of garments that are more covered and give a touch of greater elegance will take on more and more relevance.

