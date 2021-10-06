Jennifer Lawrence marches in favor of women deciding on their bodies

Since announcing her pregnancy, the American actress Jennifer Lawrence He has been seen very little in public, but a few days ago an important topic occupied his agenda: the Women’s March in Washington DC to protest in favor of the right of women to decide about their bodies.

With a sign in hand that said: “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies” and accompanied by her partner Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence (showing off her pregnant belly) launched into the march.

And it is just that: that women can decide when, how, with whom to be mothers, or if they do not want to be too.

Jennifer Lawrence joined many other famous (and thousands of women in America) to the Women’s March after that at the end of May in Texas a anti abortion law.

Among other things, this law, promoted by the ultra-conservative Texan groups, shortens the maximum period in which a woman can go to a clinic to request the termination of your pregnancy.

This forces Texan women to travel out of state to apply for the ILE.

The pro-abortion march in the US

According to US media, this weekend up to 660 pro-abortion marches were organized throughout the United States and there was even a demonstration at the Texas Capitol.

Jennifer Lawrence He attended the march that took place in Washington DC and there he met the actress and comedian Amy schumer who published a photo of both together with the description: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant, but here we are”.

