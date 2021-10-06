Jennifer Lawrence boasts of pregnancy for the first time

Although a few weeks ago they could be seen in HI THERE! Jennifer Lawrence’s first pregnant, it has not been until now when has boasted of curves so proud. The 31-year-old American actress has shown that she continues to stay in shape although, judging by the images, she could already be in the third trimester. Jennifer, that she is expecting her first child with the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, with whom got married in october 2019, went out for a walk around the Big Apple in comfortable clothes, wearing a black top that exposed her tummy, in addition to maternity tights and flip flops.

VIEW GALLERY





– Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant

The winner of an Oscar for the film The good side of things she completed her look with salmon-colored sunglasses and her mane gathered in a casual bun, and he did not leave his mobile phone for a moment to be able to listen to music with headphones. Of course, what most caught the attention of the styling that he wore for this day of fitness through New York was her purse. The protagonist of The Hunger Games was photographed wearing a exclusive design by Dior, a firm of which it is an ambassador. This is the mini version of the iconic bag Saddle, in black satin adorned with aged gold metal hardware, priced at 2,700 euros

VIEW GALLERY





– We entered Jennifer Lawrence’s spectacular penthouse in New York









Jennifer and Cooke couldn’t be more excited about the baby’s arrival. In fact, a close source confirmed to the magazine People recently that the actress was looking forward to becoming a mother. “Jen had wanted to start a family for a long time and found an ideal partner whom she loves and respects“. Said source assured that the actress” loves married life and they have formed a very solid foundation “for the birth of her first child.” She loves her job and will continue with it, but she will have to balance her career and life as woman and mother, just like other actors do. It sure will do well. ”

VIEW GALLERY





– Do you recognize this Oscar-winning actress who is now a redhead?

Back to normal

After these months of hiatus due to the pandemic, the actress returned to work last December to shoot the film Don’t look up, a comedy from director Adam McKay (Wall Street Scammers, The Big Short, Vice) in which he shares the limelight with other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans … and the singer Ariana Grande. In addition, it has other films pending release, such as Bad Blood, White and Water or Mob Girl. Mind you, for the moment, Lawrence you have preferred to take a break to enjoy your pregnancy and prepare for the arrival of your first child.

Click to see ‘Jennifer Lawrence’s Wardrobe’, a format that breaks down in detail the keys to her current style and throughout the years. You can see more in the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find cooking programs, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ‘royals’ and ‘celebrities’. Do not miss it!

Loading the player …





