Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex, also returned with an old love – Para Ti Magazine

The actress would have resumed her love relationship with businessman John Miller, with whom she had dated in 2018.

Jennifer garner was photographed next to businessman John Miller, information that was published by Us Weekly magazine, where they assured that they were again in a relationship. “Jen and John got back together. It all started just a few weeks ago”, Assured a source close to the actress to that medium.

The actress it was captured on camera while walking through the streets of New York with Miller. This is the second time that the paparazzi find them together, since a week ago, they had been seen in Los Angeles, where they both reside.

The couple were visiting Manhattan, where they went for a walk with sporty looks. They both had their respective coffees and enjoyed a beautiful autumn day together.

John Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup, a company that specializes in nanotechnology, and also owns from a restaurant chain called CaliBurger, which has about 50 branches. He studied at Stanford University, where he graduated with honors in law.









Between 2018 and mid-2020 they had a relationship, as they could not agree on their goals. While he was trying to advance in the relationship, Jennifer – who had just finished her marriage to Ben Affleck– She did not feel prepared at that time for something like that.

Miller is the actress’s first and only known partner since her split from Allfeck, and the two appear to have met. they would have kept in touch after they ended their relationship in 2020.

