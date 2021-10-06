Jennifer Aniston confesses the six requirements that her future partner must meet

Jennifer Aniston is ready to love again. The actress has spoken about her love life in a radio interview granted in the program Lunch with Bruce. While confirming that she was not dating anyone, she has confessed that she was already open to dating for the first time after her split with Justin Theroux, her ex-husband, in 2018.

“I think I am ready to bond with someone else. I didn’t want to do it for a long time, and I really loved being myself without being part of a couple. I have been part of a couple since I was 20 years old. So there was something really good about taking time out, “he explained.

Aniston previously married Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 and later Theroux between 2015 and 2018.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, the actress’s ex-husband. Evan agostini

In the interview, the star of Friends He said that, despite the convenience and advances in technology, dating apps such as Tinder or Raya do not generate much confidence.

“I am an old school woman. I’m going to limit myself to the normal ways of flirting. Like someone asking me out. That is the way that I have always preferred “, has detailed.

It is clear that after two failed marriages, Jennifer has become more demanding about the traits her next partner should possess. During the interview, he revealed six requirements.









Jennifer assures that she is looking for a man who has a good physique, it is obvious, but concrete that not so much because he is handsome as because he stays in good shape: “A healthy life is essential to reach 80 and not stay in a Wheelchair”. In addition, he adds that he has to have an incredible sense of humor, a characteristic that at this point he is not willing to sacrifice the world for anything.





As if dictating a supermarket list, Aniston has added more requirements, such as that there is good chemistry between the two, which according to the actress is discovered “in the first kiss, which is key to continue.” It is also important that the suitor has a good conversation; security but not arrogance; generosity and kindness.

The actress says she has no intention of remarrying: “I’m interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life.”

When looking ahead and evaluating possible scenarios for a future marriage, the actress states that she has no intention of remarrying.

“I’m interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other. That is all we should hope for. It does not have to be set in stone in legal documents, “he concludes.





Aniston is currently starring in the second season of The Morning Show, which premiered on September 17 on Apple TV +.