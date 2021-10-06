Jason Momoa shows his hands on Australia’s soft health card

Jason Momova has once again shown what his six-foot-three-inch physique looks like.

The Aquaman star flexes his swollen biceps on the Australia cover of his month. Men’s Health Magazine.

In the photoshoot, 42-year-old Jason is frolicking in the sand dunes of California.

The tall, dark, handsome actor shows off his handsome rugged looks as he rides a motorcycle and lands on a sandy carpet.

In an interview with the magazine, Jason, best known for his role as Cal Drago on Game of Thrones, Conan the Barbarian and Aquaman, says that he is not like the popular characters that he is now.

“I may sound big and tough, but I’m not,” he says in the statement.

I don’t like Cal Troco. I don’t even have my own king at home! I am so scared to look at my wife. ‘

His wife is, of course, 53-year-old Lisa Bonnet.

Although Jason from Honolulu, Hawaii has gone from strength to strength in his life, he still enjoys his biggest role, father Lola and son Nakova, with Wolf’s wife Lisa. She is the stepmother of Joe Kravitz, 32 years old.

She is the daughter of Joe Lisa and Lenny Kravitz, who were married from 1987 to 1993.

Jason and Lisa began dating in 2005, welcoming Lola in 2007 and Nakova-wolf in 2008.

My wife is very subtle and smart. [our kids and I are] They are like animals that need to be trained a little better, ”he tells the newspaper.

His magazine cover comes a few weeks after the launch of a new lawsuit for his role on the Aquaman series.

Jason, who plays Arthur Curry / Aquaman in Franchise, first showed off the outfit he wore in the 2018 smash hit movie Orange and Green Look, which is a return to the original comic.

The second photo showed Jason striking a pose while playing in a new dark blue dress with silver accents.

In September, Jason wrote and posted the announcement: Second Round. New style. More action. # Aquaman Aloha J. ‘

Director James Vaughan posted two new photos on his Instagram page, with some details on what the so-called Stealth Suite looks like.

Wow: the cover of his magazine comes a few weeks after the launch of the new suit in which he played the role of Aquaman in the series.

Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit and a peek at his other suit – the stealth suit. Atlantic technology is based on the camouflage capacity of cephalopods. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the ‘blue suit’ of the ’80s, he shared.

From the sounds of the sky concept, it appears that Arthur Curry will be wearing both the original orange and green dress and the new dark blue dress for the Aquaman series.

With the new suit, Aquaman will feature Jason’s dyed blonde locks for his next adventure.

This is the last day of brown. I’ll be blonde, ‘she announced in an Instagram video.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 in the United States.

In addition to Jason, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Madin II and Temura Morrison also return.

Coming Soon: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022 in the United States. Jason, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Madin II, and Temura Morrison are also returning. Amber and Jason appear in the poster of the first Franchise movie: Aquaman