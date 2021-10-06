James Gunn: promises a new project with DC and present “one of the best characters” of Marvel

James Gunn he achieved what was believed almost unthinkable in superhero cinema: directing films for Warner Bros and The Walt Disney Company, studios that are considered, as well as among the giants of the industry, as “rivals.”

The author who brought the “Guardians of the Galaxy” of Marvel (for the first time in 2014), he made an important place in “the competition” by premiering his own version of “Suicide Squad”, after David Ayer’s previous film (2016) that left fans quite unhappy.

Now, with his mind on the two companies, the filmmaker announced that a new project is coming for DC and at the same time, present “one of the best characters” in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English).

James Gunn revealed without giving more details that a new project for DC is coming | Twitter



Although it is known that Gunn prepares the series “Peacemaker” -which has already revealed his first preview- for HBO Máx, about the antiheroes we saw in “Suicide Squad”, continuing with the interpretation of John Cena, ruled out that it is about that production, but there is more.

James Gunn and John Cena on the set of “Suicide Squad”



“Yes, I’m developing another DC project in addition to ‘Peacemaker’,” said the director, responding to a follower’s comment from his official Twitter account.

James Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special and the inclusion of a new character in the MCU | Twitter



On the other hand, Gunn prepares a Christmas special of the Guardians for Disney Plus in which since his “Incredibly subjective and certainly often odd opinion, we will introduce one of the greatest MCU characters of all time”, according to what he said through the same social network.









About “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

It is not less than in addition, the director will also be in charge of the last film of the galactic team, which he promised (months ago) that it will be “huge”, so much so that “I’m not sure that the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. “.

Apparently, this third installment will focus on learning more about the intelligent raccoon Rocket (with the voice of Bradley Cooper), and about his partner Groot (Vin Diesel), unlike previous installments that featured Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) and Star Lord / Peter Quill (Chris pratt).

“Guardians of the Galaxy”



“It will be the saddest story of all time”Gunn said, revealing this plot detail. While on the other hand, the actresses Karen gillan (Nebula) and Pom klementieff (Mantis) reported that they cried while reading the script.

After the Christmas special, fans will be able to see the Guardians again, in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (which will arrive in 2022), a film that will take up the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019): that is, the departure of the god of thunder with the gang.