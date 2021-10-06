Jake Gyllenhaal: “The sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston were torture”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / WireImage)

Sparks flew on the set of “The Good Girl,” according to Jake gyllenhaal, who admitted he was “in love” with his co-star Jennifer Aniston. At the time, he was just 21 when the film was released in January 2002. She was 31 and had been the most beloved on the small screen for eight years thanks to her Rachel Green from “Friends.”

But shooting the movie, a dark romantic comedy where Aniston plays a cashier trapped in a boring marriage who has an affair with Gyllenhaal, a younger co-worker, was somewhat more difficult for him than it was for her. It was the actor himself who has told it in a recent interview, stating that kissing with Aniston was literally “a torture”.

The performer, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005, said on Howard Stern’s show on Sirius XM that it was all terribly difficult for him for a very simple reason: I was completely in love with Aniston.

“Filming the sex scenes was torture, yes it was”, said the actor on the show while laughing. “But on the other hand it wasn’t, of course. I mean, it was a mixture of the two ”.

“Sex scenes are an uncomfortable thing, because there were 30, 50 people? around looking. That does not turn me on much, “he acknowledged. “It is something quite mechanical. And it is also like a dance, you are following a choreography for the camera. You can really get into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes. “

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo by Jeff Vespa / WireImage)

In addition, the actor of “The Guilty” revealed that a method that involved a pillow was used. “The pillow technique was used,” he said. That famous movie tool involves putting a pillow between two actors who are supposedly having sex. And he said that it was Aniston herself, more used to this type of situation, who suggested it. “I think he was very kind to suggest it before we started. It was like, ‘Let’s put a pillow over here …’ It was just that ”.

In 2016, Gyllenhaal first revealed her crush on Aniston. “I was in love with her for years. And working with her was not easy”, He told the magazine People. And admitted at the time that He was not a fan of the hit NBC sitcom.









Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu at the premiere of “The Lost Daughter” at the New York Film Festival (Photo by Taylor Hill / FilmMagic)

While Gyllenhaal just made his first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu, Aniston recently said that she’s ready to date again for the first time after her divorce from her second husband, Justin theroux.

“No one of importance has reached my radar yet, but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to bond with someone else “Said Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

In the interview, the “The Morning Show” actress said that, despite the convenience and advances in technology, she is not very confident in dating apps like Tinder or Raya. “I am an old school woman. I’m going to limit myself to the normal forms of conquest. Like someone asking me out. That’s the way I’ve always preferred”, He detailed.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (AP)

It’s clear that after two failed marriages, the star has become more demanding about the traits her next partner should possess. In dialogue with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” he has revealed six necessary requirements.

Jennifer, 52, said she is looking for a man who stays in good shape: “A healthy life is essential to reach 80 and not stay in a wheelchair”. In addition, he added that he has to have an incredible sense of humor, a characteristic that at this point he is not willing to sacrifice the world for anything.

She also wants there to be a good chemistry between the two, which according to the actress reveals “in the first kiss, which is the key to continue”. And it is important to her that the candidate has a good conversation; security but not arrogance; generosity and kindness.

When evaluating possible scenarios for a future marriage, the actress stated that she has no intention of remarrying: “I’m interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other. That is all we should hope for. It does not have to be set in stone on legal documents”.

Keep reading:

Jennifer Aniston revealed her true relationship with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston: secrets, pressure and demands behind the formula of eternal youth

Jennifer Aniston cut off her friends who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine