It’s official: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformana’ will premiere on Prime Video in January 2022

It’s official: Prime Video to premiere exclusively ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformana‘. The fourth installment of the Sony Pictures Animation family saga will premiere on January 14 worldwide.

Amazon has officially announced what Variety already announced in the middle of last August: That it has acquired the license of the broadcasting rights worldwide (with the exception of China) of ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformana‘from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth installment in the franchise that has grossed $ 1.3 billion worldwide will debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on January 14, 2022.

Drac and the gang are back like you’ve never seen them before, in a new adventure that places Drac (Brian Hull – replacing Adam Sandler) on his most terrifying mission yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, “the Monster Beam,” goes berserk, Drac and his friends transform into humans while Johnny (Andy Samberg) turns into a monster.

In their new and different bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, who loves life as a monster, must team up and travel the world in search of a cure before it’s too late and they go crazy on each other. the other. With the help of Mavis (Selena Gmez) and Drac’s hilarious human gang, they will have to find a way to return to their original state before their transformations are permanent.

The film also features the voices in its original version of Kathryn Hahn as Ericka, Steve Buscemi as Wayne, Molly Shannon as Wanda, David Spade as Griffin, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, Fran Drescher as Eunice, Brad Abrell as Frank, and Asher Blinkoff as Dennis.

As for the dubbing in Spain (if now Amazon does not say otherwise), ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformana‘to have again the voices of Santiago Segura in the role of Drac, Macarena Garca as Mavis, Cristina Castao as Erika, Dani Martnez as Johnny, and Alaska and Mario Vaquerizo as Frank and Eunice, the adorable Frankenstein couple.









The final chapter of the film series features its creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, as a screenwriter alongside Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo, and as an executive producer alongside Selena Gomez and Michelle Murdocca. Newcomers Jennifer Klushka and Derek Drymon replace Tartakovsky as directors.

“The success of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ saga over the years speaks for itself”says Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon , Selena Gomez and the talented production team to bring this fun and heartwarming film to all of our customers early next year. “.

“The ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise is everything to Sony Pictures Animation, as for almost a decade, it has presented the world with the unique vision of Genndy Tartakovsky, and we are so proud of what our extraordinary directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon have done. contributed to this very special project “says Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. “These films have excited audiences and paved the way for so many artists working on CG animation; and now the family saga of Dracula, his daughter Mavis, his son-in-law Johnny and their monstrous friends is coming to an end. We are delighted to be working with Amazon to bring this film to families around the world “.

