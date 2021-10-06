It’s not the Joker! Batman’s most feared villain

Batman He decided to protect Gotham City when a thief murdered his parents in front of him. The young man Bruce wayne He swore he wouldn’t let something like this happen again. So, he started his way to become “the most dangerous man in the world“, as once defined by himself Superman, your partner in the League of Justice. The bat’s mission led him to face countless villains.

Everyone knows and recognizes that the worst enemy of the Dark Knight is he Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime is an unpredictable, intelligent and sadistic villain who always has some plan to disturb the order. He is a true agent of chaos. Her criminal career has great achievements such as: having paralyzed Barbara Gordon and murder the second Robin, Jason todd. Nevertheless, Batman not afraid of the clown.

Bane is a real threat to Batman

There is a villain in the gallery of enemies of the Bat Man who stands out for his physical strength, intelligence and tenacity. We talk about Bane! This character was forged in the confinement of a lost prison in the most remote place in the world and since then he planned his attack on Gotham City and its most emblematic superhero. This villain broke the bat in graphic novels and in movies by filling it with fears and insecurities.









In the comics, the plan Bane it is more elaborate. He frees all the inmates from Arkham Asylum and waits for Batman get weaker while fighting all these villains at the same time. So when Bruce wayne is in its moment of greatest weakness, Bane appears in the Batcave and defeats the hero in an unequal fight.

At the cinema, Tom hardy personified Bane on The Dark Knight Rises, directed by Christopher Nolanand starring Christian bale. In this case, the villain takes the city hostage with a nuclear device while breaking the soul and body of Batman. This will be the most important challenge in Bruce’s career: defeat the mercenary who wants to destroy his city.

Bane He is recognized as the man who broke the bat and made it know its true fear. We already saw two versions of this character. Now, will this villain reach the DC Extended Universe? In this case, the Batman from Ben affleck He has been in his career for twenty years and perhaps he has already crossed paths with Bane. A renowned actor volunteered to act as the character in that universe: Dave Bautista. There was no answer! Are there future plans for this dangerous criminal?