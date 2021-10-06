In the middle of the street Issa Vegas surprises by wearing transparencies

Issa vegas She is a famous Argentine influencer who has caused a stir on social networks for several years, but recently she took all the attention by publishing a gallery of images that left nothing to the imagination, since she dared to model in transparencies in the middle of the street and left several passersby who passed him speechless.

It is well known that the beautiful model has positioned herself as one of the favorites of Internet users thanks to the attractive publications that she uploads frequently on her Instagram profile, where she already has more than eight million followers who have been captivated with her beauty and spectacular silhouette.

And it is that the popular internet celebrity does not miss any opportunity to waste his beauty in front of the camera lens, much less now that he is in the paradisiacal city of Miami.

With her most recent publication through her personal account on the camera’s social network, the beautiful South American girl was seen modeling in the Bayfront urban park, where she surprised several people who passed by due to the revealing outfit she was wearing. That afternoon.

In these photographs, Issa captured everyone’s attention thanks to the black outfit he wore, which consisted of translucent pants that showed what he was wearing underneath and the upper part of a bright bikini that allowed him to easily admire the fruit of his exhausting exercise routines.

As if that were not enough, these postcards were joined by a couple of unknown young people who were walking with their bicycles in the area, who did not make the beauty of Vegas go unnoticed and were even portrayed next to the beautiful model who did not mind posing with them .

“This photo was not planned and is one of my favorites. Postscript: If you know them, tag them because I lost their users. unconditional support from his fans.

