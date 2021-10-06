In October we celebrate self-love and mental health with Camila Cabello

At Glamor we are very clear that the self esteem and personal care are essential to have a balanced and happy life, that is why this month we created a digital event of global stature to celebrate the Mental Health Day to talk about emotional well-being with the singer and actress, Danna Paola and with the psychologist, Paola Lavín.

We dedicate this cover page to self-love and mental health, since we firmly believe that they are key to pursue our dreams and to build our day by day happiness, in short, they are the necessary ingredients to have a healthy self-esteem and adequate emotional well-being.

There are many tools that work to strengthen our self-esteem and mental health, from therapy and meditation to making better decisions such as getting away from everything that hurts us. The important thing is to identify what causes us toxicity; they can be habits, people and even situations.









On October 10 at 12:00 we will have our digital event “Self-Care Sunday” so that together we can talk about this issue that concerns us all: “How to work our emotional well-being every day”, And if you wonder with what objective, we know that the world of emotions is really important to be mentally healthy and to be able to live a full life, that although we are aware that we will have ups and downs, what we want is to give you the tools so that you can fight against everything that is presented. If you are good inside, you can with what comes!