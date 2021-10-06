In a mini skirt and bra, Rihanna paraded through the streets of New York

Singer Rihanna has always stood out for her good taste in fashion, and proof of this are the iconic looks with which she has delighted the public throughout her career. Best of all, these outfits are not limited to events or shows, as they also impact those you wear in your daily life.

Proof of this is her recent departure to Manhattan, where the singer and businesswoman took the opportunity to enjoy a day of shopping in the most exclusive stores in the area and for those who wore a teddy look, literally!

Rihanna opted for a total black look which consisted of a skirt and sweatshirt set that purposely revealed her bra. To accompany the garments, the “Umbrella” interpreter used very high heels, as well as a scarf tied around her head. In terms of accessories, she chose several necklaces and rings in gold.









However, this is not the first time that the famous Barbados-born has made an impact with one of her looks, because since during her stay in New York she has given away iconic fashion moments that have been viralized on social networks.

One of them was the one where he used a striking teddy hat that soon became viral in social networks, because what seemed like a simple casual outfit, ended up being one of the most commented looks of the founder of the cosmetics company “Fenty Beauty ”.

Without a doubt, the 33-year-old singer has become an icon not only of beauty and fashion, but also It has become an inspiration for millions of women around the world.

According to Forbes magazine, The Barbados-born artist has a fortune in 2021 of approximately $ 1.7 billion. This positions her as the richest female music artist in the world, and only one position below Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist on the planet.

