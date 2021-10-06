‘I give him grandma kisses’

Penelope Cruz, the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar and a Volpi Cup, is an absolute fan of another magnificent performer, Meryl Streep. This is how he revealed it during his visit to The Hormigueroby Pablo Motos. “I have a very big obsession with Meryl Streep“said the protagonist of Parallel Mothers, the new film by Pedro Almdóvar. “I have studied all his works, I have seen them 10, 15 times, I’ve met her sometime and I don’t know why she doesn’t run, because when I hook her I give her grandma kisses and hugs“He laughed.” It’s so nice, so humble … for me she’s a genius, it’s outrageous what she always does, “he added. Following this revelation, the presenter shared a reflection of Meryl Streep.” On one occasion She said: ‘With what it took me to get here, am I going to complain about having been cold on a set?’ “And Penelope, completely agreeing with her, pointed out:”If you live from the job that you like, you have to complain little“.

– Penelope Cruz shines on television with a pearl LBD and fishnet stockings

VIEW GALLERY





Penelope’s admiration for Meryl Streep is so deep that there are photographs in which we see the Madrilenian giving “grandmother kisses” to the most Oscar-nominated woman. How are you. It was taken on February 22, 2009 on the red carpet of the 81st Hollywood Awards, when Penelope won the precious statuette for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelonaby Woody Allen.

VIEW GALLERY





Parallel Mothers, Almodóvar’s new film, hits theaters this Friday, October 8. The director from La Mancha, according to Penelope, “has done something so special, hypnotic and great, that I am proud to be part of this film.” “He has always trusted me to give me characters that he has not seen me do before. He imagines me before seeing him, it is a great confidence in me,” said the actress.

VIEW GALLERY













The team of Parallel Mothers he was rehearsing for four months. “It was very important to live that process together and that it be long, intense“Penelope explained. And at the time of filming, it was only necessary” five or six takes because we had everything very prepared “. Of course,” there were days that we finished crazy “, she confessed with a smile.” Pedro would scold me, he would tell me : ‘I need you to do the same without suffering yourself, without suffering so much.’I think that does not make your job better, nor does it make your life better.. When I was a young girl, I did think that it was a better result to take him home and that the more he suffered, the better, but it is not like that. ”

VIEW GALLERY





Penelope also had good words for her co-star, Milena Smit. “She is a promise of the cinema and many other things. She is very pretty, she has a lot of talent and I think she will do very well. Once again, Pedro has had an incredible eye because he has discovered many people and when he showed me the Milena’s test blew me away. “

– Penelope Cruz transforms the classic ‘tweed’ ensemble with an unexpected complement

– Grandmother of three grandchildren and an accessory mother-in-law of Penelope Cruz, this was the discreet family life of Pilar Bardem

In addition, the Madrid actress, who is married to Javier Bardem and has two children, Leo and Luna, commented on why she adored her job. “The passion I have for acting is never wasted. You will always be insecure, starting from scratch each shoot, each character and always scared to death on the first day, the second day and all of them. ” Penelope’s career is splendid and she could achieve a new Oscar with Parallel Mothers, however, she never lets her guard down: “The first day I always think they are going to kick me out and I think it’s healthy.”







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.