How much do you pay? Kris Jenner is looking for an accountant for one of her businesses

USA. – Kris jenner you are looking for a person to take care of your finances in the green cleaning business who presides. It seems that the mother of the clan Kardashian / Jenner It can no longer handle all the income that began to arrive after the expiation of the brand to physical stores alone.

The job proposal was posted on a freelancing job page where the businesswoman offers a salary that goes from $ 70 to $ 130 an hour. The application clarifies what are the objectives of “Safely” and what will be the work to be done by the person who is chosen. Without a doubt, working for Kris is an opportunity for an economist looking to make a name for himself.

Remember that Kris jenner She is the manager of all her children and helps them with different aspects of their endeavors. Whoever gets the accountant position could eventually work for other family members. For those who think that you need to live in Los Angeles to do the job, we clarify that this is not so. While ideally you could work in person, it can also be done remotely.









Instagram: Kris Jenner

The stipulated time of work will be from 3 to 6 months, depending on the needs that it generates “Safely”. Remember that this brand is expanding creating skin care products for members of the whole family. At first they only handled household cleaning supplies, aromatic veils and some liquid hand soaps.

In addition, they have started to sell “Safely”In some physical stores of USA such as Bed, or Bath and Beyond. An achievement that, for the moment, can generate much more income in the business that only has a year of existence. Yes OK Kris jenner It is the visible face of the project, next to it are two more investors. We talk about Emma grede and the model Chrissy Teigen.