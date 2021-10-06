Hollywood vs. Russia: Tom Cruise is ousted by Yuliya Peresild – Film and TV – Culture

Everything was ready for you Tom cruise became the first actor to make a movie in outer space. There would be no special effects made from a computer or a studio, everything would be filmed during the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, on the International Space Station, by Cruise, director Doug Liman (‘The Bourne Affair’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow ‘), astronaut Michael López-Alegría and with the support of the Pot.

Hundreds of headlines around the world celebrated what would be a spatial and cinematic feat. In a kind of dropper, the media followed each announcement about it: “The name of the actor who will travel into space is revealed: Tom Cruise”; “Tom Cruise already has a ticket for his trip to the International Space Station”; “NASA will shoot a movie in space with Tom cruise”.

But the protagonist of ‘Top Gun’, the invincible hero of ‘Mission: Impossible’, was not the first actor in space. The Russians, in a play that seems to be taken from the Cold War, they slapped the ego of one of the highest grossing actors of all time. Poor Tom couldn’t put his name in gold letters next to Neil Armstrong’s or Buzz Aldrin’s. He was overtaken by the beautiful actress, and now cosmonaut, Yuliya Peresild.

This October 5, 2021 was as important a date for the Russians as April 12, 1961, when they put Yuri gagarin in space and the United States had to focus all their efforts on conquering the Moon first than the Communists. Russia – once again – put itself ahead of the United States in the space race by putting the leading lady in the sky.

‘Solaris’, 1972 Russian film

Yuliya Peresild37-year-old filmmaker Klim Shipenko, 38, and experienced cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov took off aboard a Soyuz rocket from Russia’s Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Yuliya, a figure in the cinema, also has a spectacular career on stage, thanks to being one of the stars of the State Theater of Nations.

“It’s a great pleasure. For me, the space is attractive (…), unlimited, ”Peresild said in a video released Tuesday. His preparation was brief: the announcement that Russia would shoot a fictional plot in space came shortly after Cruise’s intentions were known. She and the director underwent accelerated training to learn to withstand the violent acceleration of takeoff and to move in weightlessness.

Yuliya Peresild will be the first actress to shoot a fictional film in space

The space race

It is not the first time Russia is ahead of the United States in space race. The Russians were the first to send an animal into space – the dog Laika orbited the Earth in November 1957. Then it was the great Yuri gagarin, who went from working in the field to piloting the Vostok 1 spacecraft, with which she completed an Earth orbit in 1961. The Russians also sent a woman into space for the first time: Valentina Tereshkova piloted the Vostok 6 and is, until now the only woman to have completed a solo mission to space. In some cases, the advantage has been small; To go no further, American astronaut Alan Shepard arrived in space aboard NASA’s Mercury spacecraft, three months after Gagarin. And the United States is honored to have conquered the Moon on July 20, 1969, on Apollo 11.

The Russian team that left yesterday took 3 hours and 27 minutes to continue changing history: it was the time it took them to reach the International Space Station (ISS). Practically since they left they began filming the future film, which temporarily bears the title ‘The Challenge’ and is produced by Roscosmos, the first Russian television channel, together with the Yellow, Black and White studio.

Laika was the first animal to be sent into space.

“At the end of the day, we were pioneers in space and it is the place where we hold very strong positions, even though they are on our heels,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Filming, as planned, will last 12 days and will take place mainly on the Russian segment of the orbital platform, although there will also be visits to the US side, according to NASA. ‘The challenge’ tells the story of a doctor who must save a cosmonaut.

The director will take care of the camera, makeup and lighting. “I have no one to ask for advice, I do not have a cameraman to ask how to film with the light of a window,” he said at a press conference.

2001: A Space Odyssey, a science fiction milestone from director Stanley Kubrick.







The first space movies

On the big screen, neither Russians nor Americans were pioneers in space travel: in 1902, the legendary French George Méliès he embarked on an expedition of scientists, without diving suits or spacesuits, in a rocket that slammed into the right eye of the Moon, a black and white image that became an icon of the early cinema. All this when television did not even exist nor had man piloted a spaceship, many of the things that appeared in period films came simply from the imagination of the scriptwriters and directors.

The Austrian Fritz Lang was responsible for ‘inventing’ a countdown countdown decades before it was used in a space launch: in the silent film ‘Woman in the Moon’ (Woman in the Moon, 1929) he fantasized about the idea of ​​making the first trip to that satellite.

The Soviet Yuri Gagarin was the first human to go into space. Photo: THE TIME Archive

The Russians followed suit with Aelita (1924), another silent film directed by one of the pioneers of Soviet cinema, Yakov Protazanov, and based on the novel by Alexei Tolstoy. The story about a trip to Mars to lead a popular uprising was a clear ideological nod to the political situation in the country, which was experiencing the Bolshevik Revolution.

The cinematic scuffle between Russia and the United States was sharpened by the Cold War: the battle moved to the screen between the big Hollywood studios and those in Russia to make mega-productions. The proliferation of Russian and American titles in the 1960s and 1970s is enormous.

In 1968, Stanley kubrick He anticipated NASA’s plans with his film 2001: A Space Odyssey, which narrates the various periods of human history, not only the past, but also the future, and with which he marked an audiovisual landmark for its revolutionary special effects and scientific realism.

‘Interstellar’, by Christopher Nolan, from 2014.

Russia hit with Solaris, from 1972, based on the homonymous novel by the Polish writer Stanislaw Lem and directed and co-written by Andrei Tarkovski, a genius of Soviet cinematography, and considered a landmark of science fiction. A scientific mission that is in charge of investigating the strange behavior of the crew members aboard the Prometheus space station, located on the distant planet Solaris. George Clooney starred in a remake of this film with the direction of Steven Soderbergh.

The list of space journeys is long, and the seventh art has managed to exploit them through science fiction, which has placed special emphasis on how vast the universe is compared to the smallness of the Earth.

Icons like the sagas of ‘Star Wars and Alien ‘ –Which with his first film, The Eighth Passenger, is considered a marvel of the genre– are added to Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Interstellar’ (2014), in which two astronauts –Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway– seek a habitable replacement for the desolate planet Earth; to Alfonso Cuarón’s harrowing space thriller, ‘Gravity’ (2013), with a first-time astronaut, played by Sandra Bullock, wandering through space, or the Apollo missions, which have had different films, including the glorious ‘Apollo 13’, with Tom Hanks as the protagonist.

And there are many more films that, in many ways, present dramas to infinity and beyond: ‘Moon’ (2009), by Duncan Jones; Damien Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ (2018), featuring the biography of Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling); ‘Ad Astra’ (2019), by James Gray, with Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones, which elaborates a reflection on fatherhood. Or ‘The Martian’ (2015), by Ridley Scott and with Matt Damon As the protagonist, you explore the possibilities of survival on the red planet. The realistic tint of the film makes it a perfect appetizer for the new space battle, who will conquer Mars? The Russians? The Chinese? India? Will America finally plant its flag on the red soil first of all?

A separate point deserves the Russian docudrama ‘Gagarin: First in Space ‘ (‘Gagarin: pioneer of space’, 2013), which reveals the intimacies of the first man to travel to space, the personal implications he had when agreeing to become an astronaut and the way he achieved glory in 1961. The soundtrack is patriotism in pure state.

As Tom Cruise surpasses the guava, Yuliya Peresild and her team of cosmonauts prepare to star not only in the first film in outer space, but in a story that will be a watershed in the history of world cinema. What will Hollywood’s response be?

The conquest of space in five titles

Solaris (1972)

Russian director Andrei Tarkovski filmed this sci-fi classic about astronauts on a space station having a strange emotional experience.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece that analyzes, between science fiction and philosophy, the development of technology, humanity and its deep relationship with the cosmos.

Apollo 13 (1995)

The film that coined the famous phrase “Houston, we have a problem” is an adventure that mixes doses of anguish and heroism during an eventful trip to the Moon.

Gravity (2013)

Alfonso Cuarón directed this suspenseful drama in which two astronauts go to repair a satellite and end up facing a dangerous mission to return to Earth.

Gagarin: Pioneer in Space (2013)

Russian documentary on the life of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to travel to space in 1961. Explore its personal implications.

