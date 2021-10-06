history and future of a cinema success

The agent 007 had its beginnings when Fleming created a character who has gone through the Cold War, excelling in his espionage tasks. With his name based on an American ornithologist obviously called James Bond, the writer gave life to a figure that would pass from generation to generation through the years, and 59 years later he would continue to garner fans uniting parents, children and grandparents with this saga that has as its protagonist son of Andrew Bond and Monique Delacroix, and younger brother of Henry Bond.

Ian Fleming.jpg

Since the first one, they have been filmed 25 official films, which have had six different Bonds over the years. All of them have like protagonist to international secret agent 007Characteristic for using high-end weapons and moving in top quality vehicles, not only cars but also airplanes, boats and other water and air means. What’s more, James Bond wouldn’t be him without his Bond Girl.

Sean Connery as Bond

The The first actor to play the main character of the saga was Sean Connery, and his Bond Girl was Ursula Andress. Together they starred in the film that opened what would later become a James Bond craze, “Doctor No.”. A year later, the actor returned to play the agent, although this time with Daniela Bianchi as his duo in the title “From Russia with love”. “007 against Goldfinger” it was the third film to come out in 1964 with Honor Blackman as “Pussy Galore” and, of course, the co-star of “The Untouchables.”

Dr. No Official Trailer # 1 – Sean Connery Movie (1962) HD

Will be four others that he would later star in again Connery, completing his performances with “Operation Thunder”, “You only live twice”, “Diamonds are eternal” and “Never say never again.” Beside him, they shared scenes Claudine Auger, Akiko Wakabayashi, Jill St. John, and Kim Basinger like the female companions in each of the aforementioned titles, respectively. The latter film is one of only two James Bond feature films that was not produced by EON Productions.

George Lazenby as Bond

For the year 1969 hit theaters “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” with George Lazenby playing Agent 007. In this film, he is Diana Rigg who steals the protagonist’s heart in the role of Countess Teresa ‘Tracy’ di Vicenzo and becomes the new Bond Girl. The actor had signed for seven films to be made, however before the big opening night He expressed that he was only going to film a single installment.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) – Trailer

Connery had set the bar high for those who had been following the saga of the super spy at the foot of the canyon and although it was a success for the year of the premiere, because it was the highest grossing in those days, it was a great disappointment compared to the feeling that had caused “You only live twice”. After Lazenby’s resignation, the first James Bond returned to the ring with “Diamonds Are Eternal” in 1971.

Roger Moore as Bond

To the same level as Sean Connery there was the British film and television actor Roger Moore. He was the third to put the body on the super agent and was a great choice of the producer who trusted him to bring Bond to life. In total they were 7 the films of the saga he starred in, just like the first, starting with “Live and Let Die” in 1973, only two years after the last film that had been released. In it he had to face Mr. Big, the disguised alter ego of Dr. Kananga. His first Bond Girl was Jane Seymour.

Moonraker (1979) Official Trailer – Roger Moore James Bond Movie HD

The following year he starred “The man with the golden revolver” and in 1977 came the tenth installment of the saga that was “The spy who loved me ”. Later they followed “Moonraker”, “For your eyes only”, “Octopussy” and “A sight to kill.” Britt Ekland, Barbara Bach, Lois Chiles, Carole Bouquet, Maud Adams and Tania Roberts were his Bond girls. Data aside, Adams was the only one of all to participate in three films, the last three with Moore in the main.

Timothy Dalton as Bond

Timothy dalton debuted in the role of James Bond in 1987 with “007: His name is danger”, film that in English was titled “The Living Daylights” and was taken from the book “Octopussy and The Living Daylights”, this being the last title of a story by Ian Fleming that was used for a movie until “Casino Royale” in 2006. In this delivery, Bond follows a Soviet defector who was kidnapped by Europe, Morocco and Afghanistan. Maryam d’Abo was the Bond girl.









007 LICENSE TO KILL FIRST TRAILER

Two years later, returned to the screen with “License to kill”. Now, agent 007 is suspended from MI6 when he is chasing Colombian drug trafficker Franz Sánchez. Carey Lowell played Pam Bouvier, ex-army pilot and CIA worker, another Bond Girl.

Pierce Brosnan as Bond

The face of Pierce brosnan It is one of anyone’s favorites to see in film and television. Movie actor like “Mamma Mia!” or “Percy Jackson”, was the chosen by director Martin Campbell to put on the James Bond costume on “Golden Eye” in 1995. He played the spy three other times, in films like “Tomorrow never dies”, “The world is not enough” and “Another day to die.”

The World Is Not Enough (1999) Official Trailer – Pierce Brosnan James Bond Movie HD

The Brosnan’s latest feature film as Bond was heavily criticized for being extremely fanciful for a time when special effects were not so common to see, and many said that the attention was placed on those issues leaving aside the argument, which ended up being too poor. This is how the stage of one of the possible parents of the character of Amanda Seyfried in “Mamma Mía!” What Bond… James Bond.

Daniel Craig as Bond

Finally, it was the turn of the Agent 007’s newest performer, Daniel Craig. The actor got into the world of espionage in the 21st film in the series, “Casino Royale”, and his first Bond Girl was Eva Green as Vesper Lynd. With a story based again on the writings of Fleming, the protagonist must face one of the most powerful in the world in a game of poker in the gambling place that gives the film its name.

Casino Royale Official Trailer (2006) James Bond Movie HD

On “Quantum of Solace”, the next installment, continues the story that had been told previously. Also, in 2012 and 2015 Craig starred in “007: Operation Skyfall” and “007: Specter”, whereas just a few days ago, the September 30 was released what so far is the last feature film in the James Bond saga, “No time to die”, available to see in all theaters in the country. As it was learned, this would have been the one that culminated the path of the actor as Bond, so I would follow other paths.

What to expect for the next James Bond adventures

On fifteen years, Daniel Craig was the protagonist of the successful exploits of Agent 007, James Bond, however after the release of the last film, the news broke that I would never put myself in the shoes of the spy. “Many of those here have worked with me on all five films. I know there has been a lot of talk about what I think of them, but I have enjoyed every second of them and especially this one because I woke up every morning and had the opportunity to work with you. And that has been one of the great honors of my life, “said the actor on the last day of filming.

Now, with the tears cast aside, the management team thinks about what the future holds of the famous saga although he hopes to give Craig a “time to celebrate” since “No Time to Die” has only a few days of release after having been postponed by the pandemic. However, the world is already beginning to speak and there are certain speculations as a female version of the protagonist. This idea was rejected by Barbara Broccoli, producer of the saga, although it pointed to “Create new stronger female characters.”

Pierce brosnan, who has played the protagonist of these stories and knows very well which profiles can be a perfect fit with Bond, he was encouraged to leave some names in the air for the audience to start dreaming. Among them are Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Rege-Jean Page. However, still there is nothing confirmed from production and to know more we will have to wait until 2022. Meanwhile, you can celebrate James Bond Day with a great marathon.