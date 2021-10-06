“He’s the most annoying being”: Adult film actress wants to “beat up” Machine Gun Kelly

The former adult film actress and now a fighter, Jasmin St. Claire, revealed that he wants to “beat up” Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) because it irritates her and “is annoying.”

MGK has gone viral due to the recent controversies it has had with other celebrities, as you can see that it was challenged by blows with Conor mcgregor on the red carpet at the VMAs. And recently, the boyfriend of Megan fox, came out against the band’s music and appearance Slipknot.

Given this, the adult film actress declared that MGK “is annoying” and does not know the reason why Megan is with him because he is irritating and “the most annoying human being.”

And then it’s like I bite the whole world, and the jewels are in the hair. It seems like a third-rate bell, “he attacked the rapper and actor in an interview in New York.

Jasmin St. Claire stressed that her encounter with McGregor, the fighter would not have hit MGK because “Conor would only hit a man and that’s a bitch.”

It’s all I can’t bear. It’s more like a child who dresses like his mother’s clothes and his girlfriend’s jeans, “he added.









The 48-year-old fighter, who went through franchises like ECW, XPW and XWF, stressed that she would challenge MGK to “beat him up.”

Yes, I can fight him. Yeah, I really would love to get those little jewels off his face and just hit whatever he thinks is going on, ”said the adult film actress.

Finally, she added that she would be willing to bet $ 100 on the fight and $ 500 if pressured. Besides that in the fight, he would “go through the nose first.”

