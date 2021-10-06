Halloween: we tell you how to recreate 5 TV-inspired looks





There is less than a month to go until the favorite date of many: Halloween, a day loved by young and old who enjoy dressing up. If you plan to attend a costume party and do not know how to dress, we share how to recreate 5 looks of series and movies that have triumphed this 2021. All the looks They are with clothes from fashion stores that you can reuse any other day separately.

Cruella de vil (Emma Stone)

The film “Cruella” starring Emma Stone tells of the origins of the Disney villain, and -as Cruella would have liked- proposes an infinity of outfits that will want to be imitated by fashionistas.

SPECIAL / DISNEY



Mini dress, animal print $ 799 MXN. ZARA



Black leather effect jacket $ 1,299 MXN. ZARA



Black high-heeled boots $ 1,999 MXN. ZARA



Lipstick “The Disney Cruella Collection” $ 379 MXN. MAC



The Squid Game: Doll

The fearsome doll from the game “Green Light, Red Light” in the South Korean series “The Squid Game” will undoubtedly become one of the favorite costumes for the coming Halloween, and can be made with clothes from any fashion store.

SPECIAL / NETFLIX



Orange ribbed knit dress $ 199 MXN. H&M



Yellow relaxed fit t-shirt $ 249 MXN. H&M



Black chain loafers $ 549 MXN. H&M



White fine knit socks $ 99 MXN. H&M



Purple scrunchies $ 149 MXN. H&M



The Squid Game – Gamer

Without a doubt “The Squid Game” has become a topic of conversation around the world, and the proximity of its premiere date to Halloween makes it a great inspiration for costume parties.

SPECIAL / NETFLIX



Green Adidas jacket $ 1,499 MXN. ADIDAS



Pants Icon Mexico Adidas $ 1,699. ADIDAS



Relaxed fit white T-shirt $ 249 MXN. H&M



Tenix white Vans skate slip-on $ 1,299 MXN. VAN’S



Wandavision

Released on Disney + earlier this year, Wandavision tells the story of The Scarlet Witch and Vision, two characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ironically, in an episode that takes place during Halloween the protagonist dresses up with the outfit who used his character in the comics.









SPECIAL / DISNEY +



Red halter bodysuit $ 399 MXN. STRADIVARIUS



Pink ribbed leggings $ 299 MXN. H&M



Red faux leather ankle boots $ 3,999 MXN. ZARA



JBE red silk scarf $ 399 MXN. LIVERPOOL



Retro matte red lipstick “Ruby Woo” $ 349 MXN. MAC



Cruella de Vil (cartoon)

SPECIAL / DISNEY



White faux fur coat $ 599 MXN. H&M



Draped black dress $ 799 MXN. ZARA



Mesh high-heeled shoes nos $ 899 MXN. ZARA



7 pack of golden rings $ 299 MXN. H&M



Black bag with strap $ 329 MXN. H&M



***

Keep reading…

If you were interested in this news and want to know more, then download and discover INFORMAPlus, the digital application of THE INFORMER, where we have exclusive content, selected by our editors, to give readers a more complete experience.

Download the app and give it a try FREE for thirty days.

For iOS: https://apple.co/35jaVgb

For Android: https://bit.ly/3gwVSEV

If you are a subscriber of THE INFORMER your access is included, request it at 33 3678-7777

MR