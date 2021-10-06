Halloween: we tell you how to recreate 5 TV-inspired looks

There is less than a month to go until the favorite date of many: Halloween, a day loved by young and old who enjoy dressing up. If you plan to attend a costume party and do not know how to dress, we share how to recreate 5 looks of series and movies that have triumphed this 2021. All the looks They are with clothes from fashion stores that you can reuse any other day separately.
Cruella de vil (Emma Stone)
The film “Cruella” starring Emma Stone tells of the origins of the Disney villain, and -as Cruella would have liked- proposes an infinity of outfits that will want to be imitated by fashionistas.
The Squid Game: Doll
The fearsome doll from the game “Green Light, Red Light” in the South Korean series “The Squid Game” will undoubtedly become one of the favorite costumes for the coming Halloween, and can be made with clothes from any fashion store.
The Squid Game – Gamer
Without a doubt “The Squid Game” has become a topic of conversation around the world, and the proximity of its premiere date to Halloween makes it a great inspiration for costume parties.
Wandavision
Released on Disney + earlier this year, Wandavision tells the story of The Scarlet Witch and Vision, two characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ironically, in an episode that takes place during Halloween the protagonist dresses up with the outfit who used his character in the comics.
Cruella de Vil (cartoon)
