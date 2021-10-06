Wednesday, October 6, 2021
George Clooney’s great joke about working with Ben Affleck after they both played Batman

George Clooney takes his own iteration of Batman with a lot of humor at a press conference.

Batman is one of the roles that have seen more actors pass on the big screen. A role that has launched careers, but has also been on the verge of sinking them.

George Clooney can vouch for it. The actor gave life to Bruce wayne in Batman and Robin, the last Batman movie of the 90s, which was directed by Joel schumacher.

There have been few times that George Clooney has apologized and regretted his role as Batman, something he has also done on occasion Val kilmer, the actor who preceded him.

Since Clooney wore the hood and cape, we’ve seen two more Batman iterations on the big screen: Christian bale and Ben affleck. In fact it will be 3 when Robert Pattinson pick up the baton in The Batman.




Clooney has been speaking to Variety at a press conference about his new film as a director, The Tender Bar, where Ben Affleck will be the protagonist.

George Clooney was asked why it had taken him so long to work with Ben Affleck, a question for which the actor and director had the precise answer.

“I didn’t want to work with him for obvious reasons: He ruined the Batman franchise that I made succeed.” Needless to say, George Clooney’s level of sarcasm is evident.

Despite the fact that Batman and Robin has its defenders, it is generally considered the worst Batman movie.

Ben Affleck will once again take on the role of Bruce Wayne in The Flash, the DC movie starring Ezra Miller What Barry Allen and directed by Andy Muschietti.

But Affleck won’t be the only caped Crusader to return to the big screen. Michael Keaton He will reprise his role as Batman 30 years after doing so in Batman Returns.

Would George Clooney be asked to reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, or did they bother to waste his time?


