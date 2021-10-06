George Clooney is his kids’ best prank teacher

The woman of George Clooney He believes that he is a “great” teacher for his children, but not of mathematics and language precisely, but of all kinds of jokes you can imagine.

The director of ‘Tender Bar’ is known for his penchant for jokes and has been passing on his sense of humor to Ella and Alexander, four, during the confinements of the last year and a half, and hopes his advice will pay off for the children when they grow up. “At the moment, he is mainly teaching jokes. But we will see if it develops,” said Amal Alamuddin, to which her husband replied: “Well, I think that with time they can pay off.”

“All my work is to teach them terrible things. And I really enjoy teaching my children to do things that scandalize their mother“” And it’s funny because, you know, Amal, she will be speaking to a judge in a trial in Sudan or in a trial in Myanmar … She is having very serious conversations and then my son will come in with a diaper on his head. This is a stroke of genius, you know, “he added.

The couple have insisted that they have to spending more time at home due to the pandemic has been “good” for his family, largely because twins are so young. “It’s been good. You feel so bad about the world and all that, you know? But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started, so they weren’t missing much in the world,” George explained to ‘Entertainment. Tonight ‘. “So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home,” he added.

Although little by little they are returning to normality and recovering their busy schedules, both the actor and director and his wife, who is a lawyer, can still “manage” the demands of their family. Amal said: “It’s probably like many families where both parents work. I’m lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we move a lot, but we manage, and I feel very lucky. “

We do not know if the twins will begin to make daily jokes like their father, although for now they have already forced him to give an interview from a closet while his children mounted a ‘fight’ with swords outside. The ‘Midnight Sky’ actor made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ (who took a fire the other day) to wish the actress a happy 50th birthday, but he was forced to do it from an unusual place because Ella and Alexander were being very unruly. “I speak to you from inside my closet because outside of it there are twins hitting each other with swords. And it didn’t seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday“.