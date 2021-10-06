George Clooney confesses he wants to work with Brad Pitt again

Among them, the one of going back to work with his friend stands out. Brad Pitt, who on the other hand has not hesitated to qualify as “cheap” in his last interview.

For the moment, for the aforementioned feature film, the filmmaker has recruited the services of another sought-after actor, Ben Affleck, who yesterday raved about George for his talent as a director and his ability to bring joy and smiles to his recording sets.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 27: Actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney arrive for the ‘Burn After Reading’ Photocall part of the 65th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on August 27, 2008 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

(Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)



In any case, the actor does not forget that, at least in the installments of the saga Ocean’s, used to form an unbeatable tandem with Brad thanks to the charisma that both exude and the undeniable chemistry that defines their interactions on the big screen.









“We are very good friends and we have had a great time every time we have worked together. I am looking forward to doing it again in the future,” said the husband of Amal Alamuddin, just before throwing a ‘poisoned’ dart at the ex-husband of Angelina joliand about how easy it is, economically, to sign him for any production.