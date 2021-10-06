Gandhi meets textual fantasy at OnlyFans – Lights of the Century

The presence of Gandhi in OnlyFans could be temporary, since they first want to know the response of the users.

ANNA LEGORRETA / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- Librerías Gandhi wants to seduce new customers… and it will do so through OnlyFans.

The company opened a profile on the platform characterized by its high erotic content.

“It is a provocative experiment. We want to see what happens, OnlyFans is a platform that has become very famous lately and we wanted to be there. We were already on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, ”said Alberto Achar, the company’s commercial director.

Thus, it will play with the sensual tone of the platform to promote books with sexual themes, erotic textual quotes and any provocative content for readers, through photos and videos, to attract them to its stores.









And, like other non-essential sectors, Mexican publishers, including Librerías Gandhi, suffered a 30 percent drop in sales, on average, according to estimates by the National Chamber of the Mexican Editorial Industry (Caniem), Achar noted.

To cope with the crisis, it cut its staff and carried out an operational redesign, in addition to closing its emblematic bookstore in Miguel Ángel de Quevedo, in Mexico City, to locate its corporate headquarters.

In just over a week, his profile has accumulated more than 1,600 subscribers. Although it is free, to subscribe it is necessary to create an account and associate a credit card.

For now, Achar noted, OnlyFans’ presence could be temporary, as they want to know the response from users first.

Among all the social networks where Librerías Gandhi is, it accumulates more than 3 million followers.

It may interest you: They put padlocks against outsourcing