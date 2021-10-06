From working at a Sephora to being the makeup artist for Kim Kardashian: the story of Mario Dedivanovic

Learn the story of Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist for over 10 years.

The influence of Kim kardashian is undeniable in fashion or the world of beauty, but she would not be the same without one of her colleagues who has accompanied her throughout most of her career: her friend and head makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Thanks to him, the world rediscovered the contour (makeup technique popularized by Kim) and let us know that Kim is more loyal than one can imagine, as Mario has been her go-to makeup artist for over 10 years.

Who is Mario Dedivanovic?

Mario Dedivanovic She has been Kim Kardashian’s personal makeup artist since 2008 and back then, Kim wasn’t as famous as she is today. By then, the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians it had aired and Kim was more widely recognized as Paris Hilton’s friend.

The first time Mario did Kim’s makeup was for a photoshoot in New York to which he almost said no, since he was a makeup artist for Fox News at the time and didn’t want to miss work.

“I really didn’t know her. I almost said no, but my friend Sebastian Smith (a photographer with whom I had already worked) convinced me, “he told the Fashionista site.

Mario comes from a humble family that lived in the Brox, in New York. Her parents migrated from Albania to the United States in search of a better future and they never agreed that she should dedicate herself to the world of makeup.

From working at a Sephora to doing Kim’s makeup

At first, she did not know anything about makeup, but cosmetics had always been present in her life as her mother worked cleaning the L’Oreal offices, where they gave her products.

During his time as a perfume salesman at Sephora, Mario took a risk and began giving makeup advice to shoppers who came to ask him.

Little by little, she learned about the techniques and the different products until she decided to formally start her career as a makeup artist.

“I started taking outside jobs as a makeup artist even when I was still a perfume salesman at Sephora. My first job was for two cabaret singers and I charged them $ 25, “he told Fashionista.

She even revealed that her makeup kit was a tennis box full of products that had been given to her at the store where she worked.

After being discovered by Kim Kardashian and his career growing much more, Mario began to be recognized, in part because Kim was one of the first celebrities to recognize and publicize his makeup and hairstyle team.

This is how he became an Instagram celebrity and now every course or master class he offers is sold out in a matter of minutes. Thirteen years later, he’s still working with Kim.