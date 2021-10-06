Eugenio Derbez tells why Salma Hayek does not participate in “Acapulco”, his new series on Apple TV + | INTERVIEW | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

Acapulco, the summer spot for Hollywood figures like Elvis Presley or Cary Grant, was the filming location for Mexican cinema and television. How can we forget those iconic episodes of “El Chavo” (1971) or the movie “El bolero de Raquel” (1957) starring ‘Cantinflas’ in the spa? But it was not only in the memory of that audience that loved ‘Chespirito’ and ‘Mario Moreno’, but also of the visitors to the place, one of them, Eugenio Derbez, who knew the sea on those beaches, when he traveled with his parents during his childhood. And years later, he decides to give the same name, “Acapulco”, to his first series starring and produced in English for an American medium, Apple TV +.

SEE ALSO: The Apple TV + documentary in which Bush breaks his silence on 9/11 | REVIEW

But for Eugenio Derbez, the Mexican resort is not just a cinematographic reference. In an interview with Skip Enter, the producer and protagonist of “Acapulco”Expressed the great affection he feels for the place. “My history with Acapulco has always been very close. All my life. Since childhood. I do not film in Acapulco because it is a fashion to record there, but because I genuinely love it, “says the actor, who in 2013 donated to the city the profit of a weekend from his highest grossing film,” No refunds accepted, “after the damage done by hurricane “Manuel”.

From that passion for the place, is that Eugenio Derbez worked alongside renowned filmmakers Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman on the original fiction of Apple TV + Latin America, “Acapulco“, Which is also the spin off series of the movie”How to be a latin lover”, Although this time the streaming story will have a different essence and new faces, since it no longer has the participation of Salma Hayek in the role of Sara and comedy she goes for an even more familiar and universal humor.

“It is difficult to make humor travel. You don’t know how difficult it is to write comedy when it goes to the United States, Latin America and more than 100 countries, in this case. If you talk right now about something the president did in Peru, in your country they will laugh, but in Mexico they will not understand anything. Or vice versa. I had to make a structural humor with the characters, where they are so different from each other that they collide and that provokes the joke, because you cannot use any type of humor that is verbal or specific things, ”says Derbez.

Damián Alcázar is Don Pablo in “Acapulco”. (Photo: Apple TV +)

Enrique Arrizon is Máximo Gallardo in “Acapulco”. (Photo: Apple TV +)

HAYEK FACTOR

The comedy “How to be a latin lover”From 2017 is the story of Máximo Gallardo (Eugenio Derbez), a much older gigolo whom his billionaire wife abandons and after that he looks for his sister, Sara (Salma Hayek), who lived with her son Hugo (Raphael Alejandro) in Los Angeles, to find asylum until he finds a new wealthy fiancée. Four years after the premiere of the film, in “Acapulco”, We will see the future of ‘Max’, a character who has mutated, since his instinct to grow is no longer to catch a fortune, but to act at the expense of himself and his effort. Thus, in a giant flash, in the style of executive producer Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”), the protagonist tells his nephew the humble past that made him discover his way to become a powerful man inside and out. from Mexico.









Salma Hayek played Máximo Gallardo’s sister in “How to be a Latin lover.” And little Raphael Alejandro acted as his son, Hugo. (Photo: File)

That great memory will tell his family, Sara and Hugo, roles of Raphael Alejandro again and the Mexican actress Bianca Marroquín (“Chicago” on Broadway), in the absence of Salma Hayek. “I really wanted to work with her. ‘Salma’ was very busy, doing various projects and we were getting complicated with the schedule. She wanted to participate in “Acapulco “ and it couldn’t. We had to decide between postponing the filming of the series or hiring another actress. And when, together with the team, we were evaluating the characters, we realized that everything in the story had changed a lot. Máximo is no longer a social climber and a womanizer. The essence of the character changed a lot and therefore we could give ourselves the license that it was quite different from the movie. Let’s say that now it’s slightly based on the movie, but it’s no longer the prequel, and that’s why we were able to go with Bianca Marroquín, a great Mexican talent, ”explained Derbez.

This time, the role of Salma Hayek was replaced by Mexican actress Bianca Marroquín. (Photo: Apple TV +)

The story, inspired by Acapulco in 1980, does not have the same color and vision as the film. The production design of Nicolás Sabatini (“Luis Miguel, the series”) respects the identity of Mexico and covers the walls of the resort hotel “Las Colinas”, where the fiction unfolds and the past of Máximo Gallardo, of nostalgia, takes place. from his own past, since the country designer, like Derbez, enjoyed many vacations in that spa with his family.

In addition, the faces of the new characters from this first season of “Acapulco”Have all the quality that Apple TV + usually shows off in his productions. There is Chord Overstreet, known for the Golden Globe winning series “Glee,” also Emmy Award winner Jessica Collins, multi-award winning Mexican actor Damián Alcázar (“Magallanes” and “Narcos”), among other talents from the Hispanic scene, give life to comedy.

FROM “FAMILIA PELUCHE” TO “CODA”

On more than one occasion, Eugenio Derbez He has manifested the complexity of working on humor in a territory other than his own and even more so by being comic. That’s why one of his dramatic tapes grossed more than $ 28 million in Mexico and more than tripled by the end of its theatrical run. In an interview with comedian and youtuber Alex Monthy, Derbez commented that, to be taken seriously by the industry, sometimes, you need to detach yourself from the joke genre and delve into tragedy.

In addition to the Prime Video reality shows “De viaje con los Derbez” and “LOL: Last One Laughing”, the Mexican actor made his mark as a supporting character in the winning drama film of the latest edition of Sundance, “CODA: Signs del corazón ”, which deals with the young musician Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), who grows up in a deaf family and is inspired by her teacher, Bernando Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), to promote her art. The Latino had to learn to play the piano almost from scratch and was assigned to the same keyboard teacher who worked alongside Ryan Gosling on the movie “La La Land.”

Producer Eduardo Cisneros has accompanied Eugenio Derbez in more than one production. (Photo: Broadcast / Capture)

But “the modern Cantinflas”, as the Mexican comedian Óscar Burgos called him, he will never forget those beginnings that his first film families gave him, such as the cast of “Familia P. Luche” and “XHDRBZ”. Of the writing team of those productions, only one accompanied him to Los Angeles to take off on the American scene. And it is Eduardo Cisneros, who also participates as co-creator, executive producer and scriptwriter of “Acapulco”.

“I work very well with Eduardo (Cisneros). Know my style of humor, know Mexico … I had it on the set of ‘Acapulco‘that’s like’ you’re the policeman ‘! If you see something that does not come with the Mexico we know, let me know, because we have to stop it. I didn’t want to make mistakes, as they do in many Mexican movies, where they suddenly walk into a Mexican restaurant and are dancing flamenco in the back, right? ‘Waters, that is not going to happen!’ chance.

FOLLOW JUMP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM

SUGGESTED VIDEO

Cobra Kai: Who is Terry Silver. “(Source: Skip Intro)

IT MAY INTEREST YOU